Gold House Unveils Suite of Socioeconomic Relief Amidst Record-High Attacks for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Gold House, the premier nonprofit collective of Asian & Pacific Islander (API) cultural leaders, debuts socioeconomic-building ventures during Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month amidst record-high API attacks.

"Socio"/Representation - Gold House continues reshaping public opinion through its 2021 A100 List, the definitive API honor for the 100 most impactful leaders of the past year. A100 Honorees are voted on by multicultural icons (including Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Lea Salonga, Ajay Banga, Michael B. Jordan, and Bob Iger, among others), 21 API nonprofit groups, and hundreds of Gold House members. The A100 List launches in support of We Can Do This to provide COVID-19 vaccine information.

"Recognizing the achievements of the AAPI community couldn't be more timely than right now. The tragic events of the recent past only serve to underscore the need to celebrate the many ways AAPIs contribute to our country and the world," says Daniel Dae Kim, A100 Icon Judge.

The A100 List also highlights A1 Honorees, the most impactful API(s) per category:

Activism, Advocacy & Politics: Kamala Harris (U.S. Vice President)

(U.S. Vice President) Business & Finance: Amrita Ahuja (CFO, Square)

Amrita Ahuja (CFO, Square) Entertainment: Chloé Zhao (Writer/Director)

Chloé Zhao (Writer/Director) Lifestyle: Padma Lakshmi (Author/Host/Executive Producer)

Padma Lakshmi (Author/Host/Executive Producer) Media & Journalism: #StopAsianHate-focused journalists including Benny Luo (Founder/CEO, NextShark), CeFaan Kim (Reporter, ABC7NY), Dion Lim (Anchor/Reporter, ABC7 KGO-TV), Kimmy Yam (Reporter, NBC Asian America), Weijia Jiang (Senior White House Correspondent, CBS News)

#StopAsianHate-focused journalists including (Founder/CEO, NextShark), CeFaan Kim (Reporter, ABC7NY), (Anchor/Reporter, ABC7 KGO-TV), (Reporter, NBC Asian America), (Senior White House Correspondent, CBS News) Sports & Health: Naomi Osaka (Professional Tennis Player)

Naomi (Professional Tennis Player) Technology & Innovation: Eric S. Yuan (Founder/CEO, Zoom)

This year, for the first time ever, those who have been honored more than twice (including Awkwafina, BTS, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, and Steven Yeun) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The full A100 List can be found at goldhouse.org/a100.

To further celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, Gold House will host Future Town Halls with Facebook mid-May and present Amazon Music/IMDb's 2021 Identity Festival with Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation and Transparent Arts (livestreamed May 15th 5PM PST on Twitch.tv/AmazonMusic).

Economic Investments - Economic investment remains vital to representation as commerce often sustains influence.

To that end, Gold House's nation-leading accelerator, Gold Rush, will debut its fourth signature sale ("Asian Prime Day") in partnership with Facebook from May 17-31 where consumers can support API-led businesses via exclusive products/discounts at GoldRush.Market.

Further, Gold House is unveiling its Future Network, the premier next generation API collective, to create pathways for representation and success. Applications are open at goldhouse.org/members.

Community empowerment begins with individuals. To help API communities that have been historically omitted, Gold House is supporting We Can Do This to raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccines through educational campaigns.

Gold House is also continuing its on-the-ground empowerment, in addition to its GoFundMe collaboration raising more than $5.5 million, with Asian American Futures through the new Gold Futures Grants Challenge--engaging the public in funding projects. Organizations can apply at goldfutureschallenge.org.

