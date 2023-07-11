Gold Kidney Health Plan to Enter Florida in 2024

Introducing Medicare Advantage Chronic Special Needs Plans to Medicare Eligibles in Nine Counties of Florida

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Kidney Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs in Arizona, announces its expansion into Florida in 2024, extending its Medicare Advantage plans and highly rated care model to Medicare-eligible adults in nine counties, pending regulatory approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

By 2060, the country's 65 and older population is expected to grow by 36% to reach 94.7 million1, of which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared that in 2028, 51.8% of US adults had at least 1 chronic condition, and 27.2% had multiple chronic conditions. 2

"By coming to Florida — one of the Top 3 most populous states for U.S. residents aged 65 and older, we plan to help make a difference in the lives of more seniors who have, or have been diagnosed with, a chronic condition by designing plans tailored to their specific care needs," said Gregg Kunemund, Chief Operating Officer, Gold Kidney Health Plan. "We are eager to partner with hospitals and providers such as nephrologists, cardiologists and endocrinologists to improve access to the highest quality, affordable care."

If approved by CMS, Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in Florida's 9 counties would be able to choose Gold Kidney Health Plan chronic condition special needs plan options during Medicare's annual enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2024. In addition, they would also have access to benefits such as non-emergency transportation, virtual exercise classes and grocery benefits, as well as 24/7 access to our Customer Concierge Team. 

Gold Kidney's product portfolio is one of a kind by tailoring offerings to meet the needs of individuals with chronic conditions that lead to kidney failure, such as diabetes, heart failure, and cardiovascular conditions.

About Gold Kidney:

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs. Gold Kidney currently holds an insurance license in Arizona and a Medicare contract from CMS (Center for Medicare Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to effectively improve patient outcomes and quality. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit www.goldkidney.com.

