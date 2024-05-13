GOLD LEAF FARMING APPOINTS ALICE CATALANO TO HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

MODESTO, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Leaf Farming, a prominent player in the agricultural investment landscape, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alice Catalano as the Head of Investor Relations. In her new role, Alice will spearhead Gold Leaf Farming's capital raising initiatives and investor relations strategies, fostering lasting partnerships with investors as the company continues to expand its footprint in the specialty crop farmland sector.

Alice brings with her a wealth of experience and a robust network garnered from her tenure at leading real assets investment and private equity firms. With a proven track record in fundraising and marketing, Alice is excited to leverage her expertise to drive Gold Leaf Farming's growth trajectory forward.

"We are delighted to welcome Alice Catalano to the Gold Leaf Farming family," remarked Jack McCarthy, CEO of Gold Leaf Farming. "Her extensive background in capital formation in real assets strategies will be instrumental as we strengthen our position in the market and deliver value to our investors."

Gold Leaf Farming specializes in cultivating high-value specialty crops such as almonds and pistachios, offering investors a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios with assets that have demonstrated solid historical performance and promising long-term supply-demand dynamics.

"We see tremendous potential in the specialty crop farmland sector, particularly with almonds and pistachios," said Alice Catalano. "I am excited to join Gold Leaf Farming and contribute to its goal of delivering long-term value to investors while promoting sustainable agricultural practices."

For more information on Gold Leaf Farming and its investment opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About Gold Leaf Farming:

Gold Leaf Farming is a leading agricultural investment firm that owns and operates ~12,000 acres of almond and pistachio orchards on behalf of its capital partners. Through its primary investment vehicle, Gold Leaf Farming LP, the company provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of premium farmland assets across California.

