Gold Leaf Farming Expands Investment Opportunities with Structural Change

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Leaf Farming is excited to announce a shift in investment structure intended to open doors for potential investors. The firm recently merged most of its approximately 25 farms into one core partnership focused on cash-flowing, mature specialty farmland, Gold Leaf Farming LP. Gold Leaf Farming also operates two other legacy partnerships focused on opportunistic and Opportunity Zone developments. By transitioning from a deal-by-deal model to a holding company model, Gold Leaf Farming hopes to offer investors immediate, diversified exposure to specialty farmland. The firm's cashflow-focused offering, Gold Leaf Farming LP, owns and operates a diverse portfolio comprising 16 almond and pistachio farms that seeks to deliver 14-18% net IRR.

About Gold Leaf Farming: A Proven Farmland Owner-Operator Geared for Growth

Gold Leaf Farming is a modern, sustainable farming company that owns and operates approximately 12,000 acres of almond and pistachio orchards on behalf of its investors. The firm manages approximately $350M of farmland and was founded in 2017. The firm takes an operationally-focused approach to farmland investing–all of Gold Leaf Farming's farms are operated by Gold Leaf Farming's employees directly rather than by third-party management companies. Gold Leaf Farming believes that it is differentiated in the agricultural space, as it is one of few ag sponsors with in-house agronomists and farmers who operate the farms on a day-to-day basis. Gold Leaf Farming seeks to align economic returns and sustainability and employs strategies that it believes will regenerate rather than deplete our soils and natural resources.

Structural Innovation to Drive Diversification & Stability

This new structural change into a single holding company streamlines the investment process, offering investors a simplified entry point into Gold Leaf Farming LP's diversified portfolio of approximately $200M in specialty crop farmland. The firm also believes that this change will enable larger investors to invest in Gold Leaf Farming LP, which was previously challenging due to the smaller deal sizes ($2-15M) undertaken in the farm-by-farm approach.

Sustainable Agriculture means Sustainable Returns

Gold Leaf Farming seeks new capital partners who are aligned with its long-term vision for sustainable specialty agriculture. This vision seeks to drive higher returns (14-18% net IRR target) through organic farming and related price premiums, strategic use of AgTech to drive efficiency, and investment in building the best team in ag.

Join Us in Cultivating a Promising Future

Gold Leaf Farming invites qualified individuals, organizations, and institutions who are "accredited investors" as defined in Rule 501 under the Securities Act of 1993, as amended, to explore this investment opportunity as a way to access an asset class known for cash flow, stability and diversification—farmland.

For more information about Gold Leaf Farming and investment opportunities available through Gold Leaf Farming LP, please visit our website or contact us at [email protected] .

Cautionary Note to Potential Investors The interests in Gold Leaf Farming LP have not been approved or disapproved by any securities regulatory authority of any state, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), or similar authority in another jurisdiction. The investment opportunity in Gold Leaf Farming LP has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any other applicable securities law. Gold Leaf Farming is not required to comply with the specific disclosure requirements that apply to securities sold under registration statements filed with the SEC including the requirement to publicly file periodic or other reports with the SEC, so there is little publicly available information about Gold Leaf Farming's business, assets, liabilities, results of operations and other information typically available regarding publicly traded securities. The interests in Gold Leaf Farming LP are not subject to the protections of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Investments in alternative assets like farmland and agricultural operations may involve a high degree of risk, including the risk of complete loss of principal. A prospective investor should review Gold Leaf Farming LP's Private Placement Memorandum in its entirety, including the risk factors described therein, before making an investment in Gold Leaf Farming LP.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters, including, for example, the net IRR target of Gold Leaf Farming LP. A prospective investor can generally identify forward-looking statements as statements containing the words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "seek" or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain because the matters they describe are subject to known (and unknown) risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Gold Leaf Farming LP's control. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, and Gold Leaf Farming does not intend to update any projections or forward-looking statements to reflect changes in the underlying assumptions, new information, future events or other changes. Accordingly, investors and potential investors should not rely on projections or forward-looking statements in making investment decisions. Please refer to Gold Leaf Farming LP's Private Placement Memorandum and the risk factors described therein.

In calculating this target net IRR, Gold Leaf Farming LP has taken into account management's and other asset-based fees, carried interest promote or other similar performance-based compensation borne by the investors in Gold Leaf Farming, as further described in Gold Leaf Farming LP's Private Placement Memorandum. Fees and expenses of each investor may differ. This target net IRR is a target that the Gold Leaf Farming LP will seek to achieve, which is inherently aspirational and not based on actual performance. Actual performance may differ substantially, including being substantially lower than the target performance provided herein. Investment in Gold Leaf Farming LP involves risk of loss of investment. Please note that as Gold Leaf Farming LP is an open-ended evergreen structure, returns are subject to change based on holding periods of individual farms as well as the returns of investments made beyond 2023. Note that the information in this press release is not intended as investment advice, nor is it a guarantee of any future performance or results.

