Gold Medal Edison Award-Winning Food Freshness Card Saves 1,000,000 Tons of Food Waste From Going to Landfill

US Patented Technology Extends Shelf Life Up to 50 Percent

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-Patented Food Freshness Card™ has now saved over 1 million tons of food waste worldwide from going to landfills.

Nature's Frequencies is a family-owned company which manufactures and distributes the Food Freshness Card throughout 11 countries. The Food Freshness Card utilizes US-Patented Technology to naturally extend the shelf life of many fruits, vegetables, and breads up to 50 percent from farm to fork. The estimated 1 million tons of food waste saved is based on the number of cards installed in homes, supermarkets, school systems and restaurants.

Father and Son Rick & RJ Hassler winning the Gold Medal Edison Award for the invention of the Food Freshness Card The Food Freshness CardTM reduces spoilage on fruits, vegetables, and breads up to 50%

Food waste is a global problem and accounts for about 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. The World Food Programme (WPM) states, "One-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally. This amounts to about 1.3 billion tons per year, worth approximately $1 trillion."

According to the Natural Resources Defense Counsel (NRDC), an average US family throws away more than $2,000 in food per year. The scarcity of food and complication of logistics makes the waste savings from the Food Freshness Card even more important than ever.

The Food Freshness Card has won 14 major industry awards, including top honors in the annual Edison Award's food tech category for innovative products, and has been featured on Fox News, NPR, and in USA Today.

A growing number of school systems have installed Food Freshness Cards, including Crane School District in Yuma, Ariz. According to Michael Clark, Director of School Nutrition, the Food Freshness Card has enabled his district, which feeds 6,000 children 2 meals per day almost every day of the year, to include fresh produce and vegetables without the fear of costly food waste.

"I consider myself to be an innovator and have always been conscious of food waste," Clark said. "I look for innovative things that I believe will benefit my district and staff. For me, part of being innovative is being willing to test out new things and utilize the latest technology to minimize food waste, keep costs down, and keep our food as fresh as possible. We have been using the Food Freshness Cards in our schools for nearly 2 years and can say without a doubt in my mind that the cards really do work and food waste has become much less on an issue district wide."

More supermarkets and grocery stores are also using the Food Freshness Card and have seen up to a 45% decrease in shrinkage and waste. In addition to the cost-savings, the Food Freshness Card also gives customers fresher produce to purchase and enjoy.

