Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez And Little Words Project Team Up To Spread Self-Love And Kindness

CALDWELL, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Words Project, the original word bracelet brand celebrating the power of kindness, is proud to have created an exclusive collection with Gold Medal gymnast, NY Times Best Selling author, and mental health advocate: Laurie Hernandez. While enduring yet another grueling training season, Laurie simultaneously designed ten bracelet styles featuring words that represent her unique personal journey in and outside of the gym. Laurie hopes that these wearable reminders will help others feel inspired and empowered on a daily basis.

"Little Words Project was the perfect partner to bring words that mean so much to me straight to those who need them most. I hope this collection helps inspire others to be brave, have resilience, and to always be kind no matter what," explained Hernandez.

Little Words Project is honored to partner with Laurie. "Our brand has always been about lifting people up and starting a kindness movement through the power of words. Laurie is the epitome of everything we stand for, and we couldn't be more grateful to have worked on this partnership with her for our customers-––both existing and new ones," said Adriana Carrig, CEO and founder of Little Words Project.

The collection will also have a philanthropic component to honor a cause that is very near and dear to Laurie's heart. She has been known for her activism in the mental health space. On May 17th, a portion of the net profits from the "Grow As You Go" bracelet will be donated to One Mind––an organization that promotes research and advocacy to enable all individuals facing mental health challenges to build healthy, productive lives. Learn more about One Mind here.

The Laurie Hernandez x Little Words Project Collection will launch on May 10, 2021. Shop the collection at LittleWordsProject.com or Nordstrom.com. For more information on the campaign and to see exclusive video footage including a vlog from Laurie, follow Little Words Project on IG.

About Little Words Project

Little Words Project is on a mission to spread kindness with the power of words. As the original word bracelet brand, Little Words Project is internationally recognized for their handcrafted word bracelets and their loyal community of customers. Each bracelet is meant to be worn, shared, and tracked during its lifetime. For more information, visit www.littlewordsproject.com.

