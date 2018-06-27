Gold Medal Service Acquires Water Works

Since 1979, customers in Westwood and the surrounding areas have trusted Water Works for premier solutions at affordable prices. As part of the Gold Medal family, the company will now be able to offer customers additional services including electrical, one-day bath remodels and 24-hour availability.

"Gold Medal's passion for outstanding customer service is a perfect match with our own," says Michael Medaglia, president and owner of Water Works. "Their expanded offering and reach in New Jersey makes this partnership a clear winner for everyone."

Joe Todaro, Director of Operations for Gold Medal Service, adds, "We're excited to work with the outstanding team at Water Works." Todaro continues, "Their local reputation and history of performance is second-to-none."

About Water Works

Based in Westwood, NJ, Water Works is a leader in plumbing, heating, air conditioning and water purification services. Founded by Michael Medaglia in 1976, Water Works serves homeowners throughout Bergen, Rockland, and Passaic counties. Learn more about Water Works' reputation for customer-focused care at www.waterwksplumbing.com.

About Gold Medal Service

For over 24 years Gold Medal Service has delivered top-quality air conditioning, heating, electrical and plumbing services for New Jersey homeowners. Acquired by Horizon Services, LLC in June of 2017, its complete service-offering includes repairs and installation to emergency services with 24/7 support. Learn more about Gold Medal Service's growth and legacy, visit www.goldmedalservice.com.

Tara Mogan

Vice President of Marketing, Horizon Services

Horizon Services

3022243511

tmogan@horizonservices.com

