Gold Medalist and League MVP Elena Delle Donne Joins Zamst as Global Brand Ambassador

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zamst, the premier global athletic brace and support brand, is excited to announce its partnership with two time MVP and Gold Medalist Elena Delle Donne, photographed above, as its latest brand ambassador.

Delle Donne currently wears the Filmista Ankle, the ZW-7 back brace and the ZK-7 knee brace as she prepares for the upcoming 2021 WNBA season with the Washington Mystics.

Gold Medalist and League MVP Elena Delle Donne

"What's so great about Zamst's braces, are how comfortable they are. I think that is something that athletes, especially basketball players, struggle with. It's like, Oh, I might need this brace, but it makes me feel like I can't move the way that I'm used to moving. With Zamst, you're protected. It feels good. It feels comfortable, it feels safer, and you're still able to do the same movements that you've always been able to do for the next generation of athletes," says Delle Donne in a statement.

"Delle Donne's determination especially thru recovery and strengthening herself has not only made her a role model to aspire to for all generations but also is the exact type of athlete we kept in mind when designing our products," says Hajime Takada, President of Sigmax America dba Zamst.

"Athletes like Elena have to go thru extreme challenges and should be able to focus on being able to get back onto the courts safely and quickly. Zamst is ecstatic to have Elena represent Zamst within the professional athlete world and to welcome her to our family," says Takada.

Delle Donne has made it to six All-Star Games, and in 2019 received her second regular-season MVP award and won the league's Finals which was the Mystics' first title.

ABOUT ZAMST

Created in 1992 by Nippon Sigmax Corporation, a leader in the Japanese orthopedics market, Zamst leverages its strong medical expertise to build products that maximize anatomical functionality and performance.

For more information on Delle Donne and her favorite Zamst products, visit https://www.zamst.us/team.html?id=15.

