"GOLD MEETS GOLDEN" Goes Virtual For 8Th Annual Event With Inspiring "Stay Gold" Conversations Between Hollywood & Sport Figures

Confirmed Conversation participants include: Nicole Kidman with Legend Gymnast Nadia Comaneci ; Billy Porter with Track & Field High Jumper Vashti Cunningham ; Sasha Baron Cohen with UK Diver Tom Daley ; the cast of Apple TV's TED LASSO ( Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple and Phil Dunster ) with World-Cup winning Soccer players Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn; Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas with Paralympic runner Roderick Townsend & Olympian Ty-Butts Townsend, Matt Bomer with Paralympic racer Tatyana McFadden ; and more names to be released as the Olympics continue. The series will also feature a special Paralympic-inspired musical performance of Diane Warren and Laura Pausini 's Oscar-nominated "Lo Si / Seen", with special guest Blake Stadnik ("This is Us"), who will represent the visually impaired community.

The new Gold Meets Golden Series will be launched in partnership with PEOPLE video platforms including the OTT streaming network PeopleTV and broadcast television show PEOPLE (the TV Show!), which will release the content during the Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games in July and August 2021. This effort is particularly poignant this year, given that it will be the first Games in history in which foreign spectators will not be allowed to come cheer for their home teams, leaving the athletes and para-athletes needing more creative support than ever.

The Series will benefit recurring Gold Meets Golden charity Angel City Sports, an LA-based adaptive sports organization that provides access to needed equipment, coaching and training for aspiring youth and adult Paralympic hopefuls. See www.AngelCitySports.org for more info on the beneficiary. Donors can text GMG to 71777 or use this link below to donate to Angel City Sports.

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/pXAtiA?vid=h94ui

Gold Meets Golden 2021 is presented by a variety of partners who support both Hollywood & Sporting industries, including:

Tequila Herradura is honored to help bridge the Hollywood & Sporting industries in new times of welcome celebration. As a special virtual toast, Tequila Herradura will be sending all participants the ingredients for the 2021 custom Gold Meets Golden cocktail, The "Golden Angel" cocktail. www.herradura.com

Red Bull has a long history of supporting some of the biggest stars in sport, from Lindsey Vonn and Shaun White. Their roots in surfing, skateboarding, BMX and climbing helped fuel the action sports culture that has been tapped to bring excitement to the global stage. From NBA stars to surf groms, Red Bull has been giving wings to sports' best for over 35 years. www.redbullmediahouse.com

Popular global shopping marketplace FASHWIRE < www.fashwire.com/ > will champion a new Athlete Mentorship program, geared toward emerging Olympians and Paralympians who are interested in exploring their own potential fashion lines, with an emphasis on Adaptive Wear for the Paralympic Community.

Deloitte is bringing the power of possibility to the Gold Meets Golden conversations between talent and athletes, including Team Deloitte athletes, Tatyana McFadden and Crystal Dunn. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com

A special "Virtual Gift Bag" will be supplied to all participants, featuring customized items from partners including:

Therabody wellness solutions, including its limited-edition 24k Gold-Plated Theragun PRO, a suite of TheraOne USDA Certified Organic CBD products, and Athlete Recovery Kits. Learn more about Therabody's portfolio of tech wellness offerings at www.Therabody.com

Athletes who strive for perfection in their Sport deserve nothing less than a luxurious, golden That Neck Pillow, a Game-Changer in the world of Comfort. In honor of the Olympians and Paralympians traveling to Tokyo this summer, That Neck Pillow is perfect not only for all types and lengths of travel, but for providing support for the spine, and all-around post-workout relief for all ages. Available at www.BuyThatNeckPillow.com

Slip, the beauty secret of celebrity hairstylists, dermatologists and beauty experts. Slip's "golden" product is the multi-award winning rose gold silk pillowcase that is anti-aging, anti-sleep crease and anti-bedhead. Upgrade your pillowcase and switch to a Slip at www.slip.com

A special outfit will be also donated to Angel City Sports para-athletes, which will include custom, fitted adaptive wear from Zappo's Adaptive.

. A Herradura LEGEND Edition Tequila Bottle and custom Golden bar set to help Legendary athletes celebrate after bringing home the GOLD.

For more information and programming times, please see www.GoldMeetsGolden.com and follow @GoldMeetsGolden.

