"Gold Meets Golden" Presented by Coca Cola Brings Together Hollywood and Celebrated Olympic and Paralympic Athletes For An Unforgettable Afternoon in Support of Sports-Related Causes

Scott Hamilton Received the Inaugural Midas Torch Golden Legacy Award and Was Joined by Fellow Athletes Kristi Yamaguchi, Nadia Comăneci, Greg Louganis, and Nastia Liukin, Along With Hollywood Actors Hunter Doohan, Jesse Metcalfe, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, and More

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Meets Golden (GMG), presented by Coca-Cola in collaboration with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee, brought together Hollywood entertainers and professional athletes for a star-studded afternoon in support of sports-related causes. Started in 2013 by Nicole Kidman and Nadia Comăneci, who co-chaired the event for the past decade, the charity benefit presented Hollywood with a chance to wish 'Good Luck' to the many Olympic athletes heading to France this summer. Celebrating its 11th anniversary, the event featured a special synchronized swimming musical performance by AQUABATIX to the Barbie soundtrack. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit community sports organizations Angel City Sports and Adaptive Action Sports .

Celebrated Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton was presented with the first ever Midas Torch "Golden Legacy Award" for his 40 years of excellence and service to the Olympic community by fellow Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi. In his speech, Hamilton shared, "It is so great to celebrate excellence in sports, especially with the Olympics in Paris. It's just extraordinary to be out on such a beautiful day like today and celebrate life in a really cool way." This was Hamilton's first public appearance since announcing he was halting cancer treatment. A second surprise Midas Torch medal was presented to 11-year Gold Meets Golden hostess Nadia Comăneci. Nadia donned her original 1976 gold medal, and pointed out that "this medal brings my total to my favorite number… 10!"

Worldwide partner and premier sponsor Coca-Cola provided a number of activations and photo opportunities for guests. The brand's ambassador athlete, 3x Paralympic gold medalist and world champion Roderick Townsend, joined the festivities with his wife (Olympian Ty Butts-Townsend) and newborn. With nearly 150 guests in attendance, the private fundraising event featured flavorful cuisine from The Boiling Crab. The Louisiana inspired restaurant chain provided guests with a fresh raw Pacific oyster bar, a rich and hearty gumbo, and mini lobster rolls with the brand's signature sauce. Guests were also treated to samples and a crepe-making demonstration from Chef Eduardo Garcia, fondly known as the "bionic chef," for his ability to create exquisite cuisine with a prosthetic left arm. Greenleaf Foods supplemented the event with nutritious salads and hearty bowls, providing a number of their classic fresh, healthy, and vegetarian options. Popular and nutritious pet food company NULO provided a "Gold Meets Goldendoodle" station and included a special podium for athletes to pose with their gold-medal pets. New partner SAMSUNG provided audio tech for the party and screens for video content, which included a special message for Scott Hamilton from several legendary athletes. LALO

Tequila hosted a bar serving palomas and margaritas with their signature pure agave tequila. Attendees were able to experience the future of wellness at the AI Wellness lounge, providing cutting-edge AI-driven technologies designed to enhance well-being and vitality. Athletic-wear company STARTER displayed a "Touchdown Toss" corner complete with custom-embroidered hoodies. Travel Agency ALTOUR, in partnership with United Airlines, provided travel for the incoming guests. In addition, guests were given golden gift bags that included products from Coca-Cola, Paris 2024, Nulo , KISS , Aspire Magazine , Artisan L'uxe , Skin Perfect: Dr. Kwok Gideon DO , Nebulyft , The Boiling Crab , Montana Mex , Samreens Vanity , Minky Couture , and N1o1 by Pneuma Nitric Oxide LLC .

Angel City Sports CEO and Founder Clayton Frech was in attendance with his family, including paralympic athlete and son Ezra Frech. Another 10 kids from the charity also made a shining appearance of varying ages, disabilities, and sporting disciplines. In his speech, Frech reflected on the global impact of Angel City Sports sharing, "We serve 15% of the U.S. population, which is a remarkable number. That's 50 million Americans!"

For the first time, GMG welcomed a second organization, Adaptive Action Sports, founded by para-snowboarder and Olympic athlete Amy Purdy. On the red carpet, Purdy shared, "This is the first year that Adaptive Action Sports is a part of Gold Meets Golden, I've always loved this event and it's so amazing to come back in this way."

On June 18, 2024, Gold Meets Golden will hold a special satellite event while celebrating the official Olympic Torch Relay's visit to the iconic Cote d'Azur French Riviera Coast. A slew of Entertainment and Sporting stars will carry the torch through the famed Cannes Croisette, with a celebration to be held on the beach following.

Finally On July 23, 2024, the Gold Meets Golden year culminates with a special night-time celebration in the context of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, to also celebrate the opening of the Team USA Celebration House and 2024 Paris Olympic Pride House.

Gold Meets Golden co-founder Charley Cullen Walters shared, "Every year this event is a bit different but bringing together Hollywood and Sport always results in some golden magic. This year we were honored to celebrate such a wide range of talents, from legends in their 40th gold-medaling anniversary, to the youngest 4-year olds of Angel City Sports who are just learning that Sports is indeed a possibility for them. We can't wait to continue the tradition in France this summer."

For more information, to make a charity donation, or to get in touch with the organization, please visit www.GoldMeetsGolden.com .

