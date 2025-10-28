Gold Meets Gridiron: Centier Bank Unveils "Golden Horseshoe Sweepstakes" Celebrating Indianapolis Colts Pride and Centier's Gold Standard in Hospitality

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centier Bank , a Proud Partner of Indianapolis Colts, is launching the Centier Golden Horseshoe Sweepstakes celebrating Centier's gold standard in hospitality and partnership with the Indianapolis Colts. The promotion offers a chance to win a collectible, one-of-a-kind Golden Horseshoe made of 18k gold, valued at $10,000, and customized to the standards of the Colt's iconic horseshoe logo. To be certain every last detail is correct, Centier Bank partnered with Diamonds Direct , the Official Jeweler of the Indianapolis Colts , to design this ultimate collectible.

"The Golden Horseshoe is more than a prize, it is a reflection of Centier's gold standard of how we treat every client and every fan," said Chris Campbell, President of Centier Bank. "Centier's Be Our Guest philosophy is about focusing on hospitality and creating golden moments for every client we serve and the Centier Golden Horseshoe Sweepstakes is such a fun example of how everyone can share in that experience."

By sponsoring Guest Services at Lucas Oil Stadium, Centier showcases its dedication to hospitality and exceptional guest care. The Golden Horseshoe promotion brings this hallmark hospitality and experience beyond game day through the sweepstakes and other activities and events, including Touchdown Town outside Colts games, Centier Bank grand opening events and more.

From October 26, 2025 through January 4, 2026, fans can enter the Centier Golden Horseshoe Sweepstakes by scanning QR codes at Lucas Oil Stadium Guest Services, visiting participating Centier Bank branches, or completing the entry form online at Centier.com/Colts. One winner will be announced in early January on Centier's social media channels. No purchase necessary. Limit one entry per person during the sweepstakes period. For Official Rules that include complete eligibility requirements and prize details, visit Centier.com/Colts . Open to legal residents of the United States (excluding Florida, New York, and Rhode Island) and the District of Columbia, who have reached the age of majority in their state of residence at the time of entry.

About Centier Bank

Centier Bank is Indiana's largest private, family-owned and operated bank, having served hometown banking across communities since 1895. With a purpose of enriching lives through financial guidance and caring relationships for an even better tomorrow, Centier Bank currently has over $9B in assets, more than 60 offices, serving in 35 communities across 12 counties with over 1,000 associates. Centier Bank was ranked #1 Retail Bank in Customer Satisfaction in the North Central Region of the U.S. in J.D. Power's 2025 study and has appeared on Forbes' list of Best-in-State-Banks annually from 2018-2024. Additionally, Centier Bank has been among the top "Best Places to Work in Indiana" by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and received national attention by American Banker magazine as the Top Best Bank to Work For in Indiana and #11 in the U.S.A. For more information on Centier products and services, visit centier.com . Member FDIC.

