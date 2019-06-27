Gold Microsoft Partner Rapidly Expands Reporting & Business Intelligence Line of Business to Meet Increased Demand

MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigunia announces the expansion of its reporting and business intelligence services in the North American market, offering services to customers of all sizes.

With the ongoing proliferation of data and continued evolution of the Microsoft Dynamics ERP product line up, businesses are looking at new ways to access and leverage the data they collect to drive real organizational opportunity. With tools like PowerBI becoming increasingly mainstream and the expansion of things like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, data use and management has never been more critical to the success of a business.

In keeping pace with growing market demands, Tigunia recognized an increase in reporting and business intelligence needs for users of Microsoft Dynamics NAV and 365 Business Central.

"We believe in evolving for our customers, so we can drive real change for them as new tools and emerging technologies come to the forefront of business management," says Bret Weber, Owner of Tigunia, LLC. "We started as a partner focused on Microsoft Dynamics NAV and associated managed services. When Microsoft announced their cloud-first, mobile-first strategy in 2016, we knew we'd have to expand the business. We've adopted Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, with plans to add Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations as a core offering, and will now be focusing heavily on supporting services for all the Microsoft Dynamics ERP products, starting with reporting and business intelligence. We believe we can offer customers and prospects the best value here."

And they aren't wrong. According to a recent Gartner study, the speed at which we now collect and manage data demands a new approach to how we use it. If businesses want to progress, they will need to move beyond siloed data that is used only for transactional reporting and basic analysis, toward a culture that leverages data to drive every decision.

"I come from a background in analytics and reporting, and I wanted to help bring that to more of our customers," says Tristan Threkeld, Director of Sales and Business Development. "I've seen firsthand how much growth and opportunity can come from a well designed BI strategy, and I'm excited to expand our offering. By putting resources behind this line of businesses, we can help people collect, store, and use their data, then show them the incredible power that holds for their business and growth opportunities. We hear a lot about data every day, and we believe that effective data use is the future of all business. We can't wait to show everyone what we can do with the right tools."

Following the acquisition of Jet Global – the market leader in business intelligence and reporting solutions for Microsoft Dynamics, by insightsoftware, the global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) reporting solutions, Tigunia knew to take immediate action. Legacy staff moved to Tigunia's payroll to help guide the expansion of the service line, with a dedicated team already in place to take support and service calls.

"The technology sector moves so fast and to succeed, you have to know when to change something," says Ron Summers, previously Director of Global Services with Jet Global, now VP of Business Intelligence at Tigunia. "When I heard about the opportunity to help Tigunia build up their reporting and business analytics practice, I knew it was time for me to change my focus. Bringing valuable data insight and business intelligence to businesses is my passion, and I'm looking forward to doing that for all of Tigunia's current and future customers."

With plans to become the defacto standard for Jet Reports, Jet Analytics and Jet Budgets services, support and training, Tigunia has launched a dedicated microsite, added staff, increased competencies, and created instructor-led programs that are market ready. With the onboarding of several data focused staff already completed and a push toward driving PowerBI installs and services, the commitment is tangible.

"We were planning this service expansion, and when we heard the news of the acquisition, we knew we needed to act. Jet Global products have been an integral part of our offering for several years, and with this expanded market share, we see major opportunity," says Marc Stocker, Managing Partner at Tigunia.

Tigunia offers implementation, support services and training for all of the product in the Jet Global portfolio, as well as services for PowerBI implementation, set-up, training, and support.

Tigunia, LLC is a software and information technology consulting firm that specializes in Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and managed IT services. Founded in 2007, Tigunia is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and provides all the services of a traditional ERP solutions center, but faster, better, and more cost-effectively. Focused on people, they build experienced teams that see projects from conception to completion and boast a 100% client satisfaction rating.

Learn more about Tigunia at www.tigunia.com

