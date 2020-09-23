Gold Mining Company Buscar Announces Crushing and Milling Equipment Starting to Arrive at Treasure Canyon Mining Site

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) announced today that the company's first equipment components were received yesterday and expects the rest of the mining and milling equipment to begin arriving on site over the next few weeks. The Company expects to begin crushing and processing rock ore next week.

President Thomas Heathman stated, "Due to the wildfires in the area, our progress has been hampered somewhat, but only by a few days. Our on-going assessment of the 200 acre mining site has been favorable and we have made considerable progress. The equipment arriving this week will give us a realistic glimpse into the future of our mining efforts at Treasure Canyon because we have a sampling of 12 tons of ore set aside that is ready to be broken down and crushed. This initial run will go through smelting and will be sent to the refinery and the results will allow us to put together some preliminary revenue projections for the short term and should create at least a starting point for projecting out over the long term."

Buscar Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to the Treasure Canyon Mining claims located in Plumas County, California. More information on the 200 acre property, maps, drawings, assays and an appraisal of the mineral reserves can all be found at the company website, https://BuscarCompany.com.

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "This 12 tons of ore being processed will take place simultaneously to setting up the additional larger equipment components that will be arriving on site. Having the complete mining and milling operation up and running is a priority and I could not be more pleased with the fact that our team has been able to remain focused and on track despite situations out of our control. We hope to be hitting our stride by mid to late October. In the interim, we just wanted to provide you all an update and thank you once again for your support."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Contact:

+1-(661)-418-7842

[email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company