Gold Mining Company Buscar Announces Results of First Refinery Test Run Indicating 12.493 Ounces of Gold Per Ton.

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (CGLD) announced today the results of one of their Refinery Test Runs.

President Thomas Heathman stated, "A little over a week ago, we processed 750 pounds of rock ore that resulted in approximately 6.6 pounds of concentrate. From that concentrate, we sent out 218 grams or 7.05 troy ounces of Dore Bars to be refined by one of our potential refinery vendors. The results were favorable. The settlement report indicated 4.685 ounces of gold produced. The settlement report itself has been uploaded to our website and OTC Markets."

Mr. Heathman continued with, "Additionally, we sent out one pound of concentrate to ALS for a fire assay and two pounds of gold concentrate to two different chemical refineries (one in the US and one in Canada) to be chemically processed and refined and we expect those settlement report soon. In the interim, we feel very good about the fact that the first test run equated to 12.493 ounces of gold per ton of ore."

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "We now have 400 pounds of concentrate on hand waiting to be processed. Once all settlement reports have been received, we will determine which method makes the most economic sense for the company and proceed accordingly. We want to thank you for your ongoing support and will provide further updates soon."

Buscar Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to the Treasure Canyon Mining claims located in Plumas County, California. More information on the 200 acre property, maps, drawings, assays and an appraisal of the mineral reserves can all be found at the company website, https://BuscarCompany.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. https://www.buscarcompany.com/forward-looking-statements

