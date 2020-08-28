Gold Mining Company Buscar Featured in Article at FinancialPress.com

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (CGLD) announced today that the company was featured in an article published by FinancialPress.com on August 27, 2020.

The article goes into great detail on the fact that Buscar Company is not just an exploration company, but has the capability of mining ore and creating revenue in the next few months. The article also does a fantastic job of capturing the passion of the Buscar mining team due to their years of experience and knowledge of the Treasure Canyon mining site where work is underway as of August 15th.

CEO Alex Dekhtyar stated, "We are proud of the progress we've made to date and our team is moving forward at a rapid pace. We've achieved every objective in a timely fashion with regard to the planning stages. It is now time to execute on site and Financial Press did a great job of outlining exactly how we will achieve success both short term and long term."

If you'd like to read the article, you can access it now via the following link: https://financialpress.com/buffett-buying-silver-helped-create-a-billionaire-could-it-happen-with-gold/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. https://www.buscarcompany.com/forward-looking-statements.

Please refer to our Forum at https://www.buscarcompany.com/forum and the Company's Twitter page https://twitter.com/BuscarCompany for additional information and updates.

Contact:

+1-(661)-418-7842

[email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company

Related Links

https://www.buscarcompany.com

