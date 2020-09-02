Gold Mining Company Buscar Provides 75 Day Update

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) has published today the milestones accomplished to date and the expected milestones to be met in the near future.

The acquisition of Gold Mining Operator Eon Discovery was closed in July 2020 .

. The company achieved Current Status on August 5, 2020 .

. The company secured the funds necessary to fully execute the company's business plan.

The company lowered the Authorized Share count by 50% from 500M shares to down to 250M .

shares to down to . The company issued shares to all new officers and directors and locked those shares in place as restricted for two years minimum.

The company committed to keeping the float at 3.2M shares.

shares. The company committed to no reverse split for at least 18 months, if ever.

The company filed their Plan of Operations with the US Forest Service in a timely fashion.

The company committed to starting the mining process on August 15, 2020 and the team arrived on site on time and got to work immediately.

and the team arrived on site on time and got to work immediately. The company committed to cleaning out the Ada Drift tunnel in a timely fashion and the mining team is completing that work as we speak.

The company committed to having their mining and milling equipment in place by September and the components are in production, in route or in the works.

The company committed to pulling ore out of the mine for milling at 6-8 tons per day as part of the required assessment work and the company is confident this can begin late September, early October at the latest.

