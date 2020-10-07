Gold Mining Company Buscar Provides Update on Plan of Operations

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (CGLD) provided an update today on the company's Plan of Operations filed with the US Forest Service in July of this year.

CEO Alex Dekhtyar stated, "We are pleased with the progress being made at Treasure Canyon and we look forward to ramping up our operations once the Plan of Operations is approved by the US Forest Service. Thomas and the on-site team are in the process of crushing and processing 12 tons of ore from the mine. The results from this first run should give us a clear indication of what to expect from future mining efforts. "

Buscar Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to the Treasure Canyon Mining claims located in Plumas County, California. More information on the 200 acre property, maps, drawings, assays and an appraisal of the mineral reserves can all be found at the company website, https://BuscarCompany.com.

Mr. Dekhtyar finished up with, "As Thomas and his team continues to process this initial run, heavy milling and mining equipment is being delivered. The timing is very favorable as it coincides with the data listed on the US Forest Service website. The indication is that a ruling is expected this month, with implementation to begin in November. Despite a few unforeseen setbacks, we now find ourselves back on schedule if not a little further along than we originally expected. As we continue to execute our plan, we just wanted to provide you with an update on the Plan of Operations and thank you for your ongoing support."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. https://www.buscarcompany.com/forward-looking-statements

