Gold Novo to Debut Luxury Layering Collections at JCK Jewelry Show 2026, Booth 20113

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-expression is becoming a defining force in jewelry consumption, reshaping the category across price points and retail channels. According to McKinsey & Company, consumers are increasingly purchasing jewelry not only as gifts or investment pieces, but also as a reflection of personal identity and self-reward. This shift is driving demand for collections that feel more personal, versatile, and easy to style.

In response, Dallas-based B2B wholesale jewelry platform Gold Novo will debut its latest luxury layering collections at JCK Jewelry Show 2026 in Las Vegas, introducing retailers to assortments designed for stacking and self-expression.

What Will Gold Novo Showcase at JCK 2026?

At JCK 2026, Gold Novo will present several key collection directions aimed at addressing current retail demand in fine jewelry. Among them is Ear-Resistible Luxury, a category focused on piercing jewelry and ear styling, featuring a range of structures and ear party combinations. Another featured direction, Personalized Statements, brings together chains, connectors, charms, and modular elements, alongside widely recognized personalization themes such as birthstones, zodiac motifs, initials, and engraving jewelry.

The booth will also highlight Gold Novo's signature craftsmanship innovations, including Invisible Setting and Floating Diamond techniques, which add a distinct visual dimension to stacking collections and offer retailers additional ways to diversify their assortments.

All showcased styles will be available through Gold Novo's website, the company's wholesale platform for browsing and purchasing ready-to-ship designs. Buyers are encouraged to register for a Gold Novo account in advance to access detailed product information and pricing.

How Gold Novo Supports Retail Growth

As personalization, styling versatility, and multi-piece purchasing continue to shape consumer behavior, jewelry layering has emerged as one of the most effective growth strategies in fine jewelry retail. Gold Novo positions its offering around this shift, providing collections intended to help retail partners source pieces that align with current consumer preferences and merchandising trends.

With more than 30 years of experience across jewelry manufacturing, retail, and marketing, the company presents itself as more than a product supplier. Its services extend from assortment planning to retail support tools, including professional white-background product photography and jewelry display props.

Visit Gold Novo at JCK 2026

Retailers, buyers, and brand partners attending JCK Las Vegas 2026 will have the opportunity to visit Gold Novo as the company makes its first appearance at the show with a new lineup of luxury layering wholesale collections. Gold Novo will also offer exclusive first-order discounts for buyers, providing an additional incentive to explore its ready-to-ship designs and sourcing solutions.

JCK Jewelry Show 2026

May 29–June 1, 2026

The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

Booth 20113

CONTACT:

Gold Novo

[email protected]

SOURCE Gold Novo