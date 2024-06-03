Gold Nugget Judges Honor Legacy Square, Designed by SVA Architects, with Two Awards of Merit

Architectural Firm Celebrates Decade of Gold Nugget Design Awards

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PBCB) recently announced that the affordable and multi-family housing community Legacy Square in Santa Ana, CA will be awarded two Gold Nugget Awards of Merit this year. This extends SVA Architects' record of Gold Nugget honors to 10 straight years. The Gold Nugget Awards recognize outstanding design, planning, and development. This year's ceremony will be on Wednesday, June 19 at the Westin Anaheim Resort in Anaheim, CA, where Legacy Square will be recognized in the Best Affordable Housing Community and Best Multi-Family Housing Community categories. These awards verify that SVA continues to be among the world's top designers of affordable and multifamily housing communities.

Known as the Nation's largest and most prestigious residential design competition, the annual Gold Nugget Awards is a highlight of PCBC. This year's competition elicited 675 entries in more than 60 categories, including mixed-use, affordable, senior housing, and more. A Grand Award winner will emerge from the Merit winners in each category, and will be announced during the ceremony.

Located at 301 E. Santa Ana Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA, Legacy Square transformed an underutilized, church-owned parcel into a 100% affordable housing community. It offers 93 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for households earning less than 60% of AMI, with 33 homes designated as Permanent Supportive Housing for previously unhoused or extremely low-income individuals. It also offers 1,750 square feet of flexible space for community investment, and a 3,800-square-foot community center for activities provided by local nonprofits. Located at the intersection of Santa Ana's urban core and the "French Park" historic district, Legacy Square serves as a bridge between the two neighborhoods. To blend with both, the development features mission-style architecture and transitions to a contemporary style along Santa Ana Blvd. The TOD community also has an on-site OC Streetcar stop.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "Congratulations to National CORE, the City of Santa Ana, and all of Legacy Square's project partners. This ambitious project achieved numerous development goals—transit, affordability, community amenities, and linking two distinct neighborhoods. These Gold Nugget Merit Awards are a testament to this team's dedication to creating sustainable, vibrant, and inclusive housing solutions."

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Pleasanton, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

