Gold Port Increases its Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) ("Gold Port" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of October 27, 2025, and due to high demand, it has increased its non-brokered private placement to up to 20,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a Company hold period expiring twelve months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be directed toward advancing the Company's 100%-owned Groete Gold Copper Project in Guyana, South America. The Groete Project currently hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces ( gold plus copper ) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. The resource was calculated in 2012 and offers the potential for significant expansion.

Gold Port remains focused on unlocking the full potential of the Groete Gold Copper Project and creating long-term value for shareholders through resource growth from responsible exploration.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Copper Project (the "Project"), located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 inferred gold copper resource defined at the Project to a higher resource classification, and to potentially expand the total mineral inventory. The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors



Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040

E: [email protected]

W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and a Director of the Company, participated in the writing of this press release and approves the scientific and technical content.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730048/5594954/Gold_Port_Corporation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Gold Port Corporation