GOLD PR | Social Media Named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

IRVINE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLD PR, a top marketing communications agency with offices in Orange County, Calif. and New York, announced that it was ranked #3172 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prominent ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small and midsized businesses — and has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

"We are thrilled to make our debut on this year's Inc. 5000 of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It is particularly exciting to be among the 12 percent of women-owned businesses," said Shari Gold, CEO of GOLD PR. "It's an honor to be ranked alongside such an elite group of companies and this achievement is truly a testament to the talented, committed and hard-working team at GOLD PR and the great clients who place their confidence in us everyday."

Gold attributes her agency's significant growth over the past several years to consistently delivering performance and data-driven campaigns that drive results for clients. In addition to growing existing business, the agency has experienced a significant increase in work for women's health and consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

GOLD PR specializes in working with beauty, medical device, aesthetics, pharmaceutical and women's health companies on both consumer and business-to-business campaigns. The agency is experienced in navigating the nuances of working in a regulated environment, has a proven track record of growing small and large brands and transforming public perception through thoughtful and innovative storytelling.

Gold started her agency in the second bedroom of her Orange County condo more than 15 years ago with no clients, limited resources and a 90-day "do or die" approach to new business. Today, GOLD PR has two offices, a steadily growing team of professionals, a loyal client base and revenue that exceeds $14.2 million annually.

About GOLD PR

GOLD is a woman-owned, full service public relations, social and digital media marketing agency that specializes in building integrated campaigns for emerging and market-leading brands focused in lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty, medical technology, automotive, retail and food & beverage industries. The GOLD team delivers smart, data-driven communications solutions that are customized, impeccably executed and designed to deliver measurable results.

