Gold Price Rebounds on Fears of Trade War With China

Gold Price traded higher on Monday on renewed concerns over a potential trade war between China and the United States. Gold Spot rose 0.97 percent to $1,338.28 per ounce during Monday trading session, while U.S. Gold futures for June delivery was up 0.96 percent to $1,333.8 per ounce. China announced a roll out new tariffs on 128 kinds of U.S. products, including meat, fruit and wine. China's latest move is in response to the penalties imposed by presidential administration on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum. Gold is considered as a safe-haven asset during times of political and economic turmoil. Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTC: BONXF), Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO), IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE: IAG), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE: AUY).

The U.S. dollar also went lower on Monday. Gold price is sensitive to the U.S. dollar as a weaker dollar makes other currencies holders cheaper to buy dollar-denominated commodities. According to Reuters, Yuichi Ikemizu at ICBC Standard Bank in Tokyo, said: "The trade war is going on and it is getting worse, so that might be the reason that people are selling dollar and buying gold." According to MarketWatch, Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global, said: "The impact of the turmoil in U.S. trade policy is hard to evaluate however as the market has been distorted by end-of-quarter flows. This may be one reason why the dollar has seemed to go up and down almost at random, without regard to risk."

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCQX: BONXF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: BTR). Earlier today the company announced breaking news that the latest results from the ongoing winter drilling campaign at the Gladiator Gold Deposit, including an intersection of 17.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m. High-grade intersections extend multiple zones westward, adding strike length at the Rivage Gap and continue to demonstrate the continuity of the deposit, highlighting the predictability of the mineralized zones. The ongoing drilling campaign, totaling 70,000 m in 2018, includes infill and definition drilling at the Gladiator Gold Deposit. Multiple drill holes are in the lab with assays pending.

Highlights and Observations:

- Results from four recent drill holes demonstrate the continuity of the Gladiator Gold Deposit. The four drill holes were drilled on the ice and focused on the western side of the deposit. Two holes, BA-18-07 and BA-18-08, extend the near-surface strike length of multiple zones westward at the Rivage Gap, an area with minimal drilling.

- Hole BA-18-05 intersected 9.3 g/t Au over 3.1 m at the North Zone, 4.2 g/t Au over 1.5 m at the Footwall Zone, 6.9 g/t Au over 1.3 m at the Main Zone and 3.5 g/t Au over 1.2 m at the Barbeau Zone. Multiple intersections in BA-18-05 confirm the continuous nature of the modelled mineralized zones.

- Hole BA-18-06 intersected 6.1 g/t Au over 2.5 m at 350 m depth the South Zone and 4.7 g/t Au over 2.0 m at 200 m depth in the North Zone.

- Holes BA-18-07 and BA-18-08 added near-surface strike length to the North and South zones at the Rivage Gap. BA-18-07 intersected the North Zone with 8.8 g/t Au over 1.3 and the South Zone at 5.8 g/t Au over 1.2 m. BA-18-08 intersected 17.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m at the South Zone.

- To date, continuity of mineralization is now confirmed over a total drilled strike length on at least four horizons (North, Footwall, Main and South) of 1,200 m, as well as a drilled depth of 1,000+ m.

Hole BA-18-07 intersected the North Zone near surface with 8.8 g/t over 1.3 m and the South Zone at 230 m depth with 5.8 g/t Au over 1.2 m. BA-18-07 is the most western hole drilled in 2018 at the Gladiator Gold Deposit so far, with anomalous gold intersected across all mineralized horizons. Results from BA-18-07 extend multiple mineralized zones to the west, adding over 100 m of strike length near surface. BA-18-08 intersected 17.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m at the South Zone at 250 m depth. This intersection occurs in an area with minimal drilling and confirms the continuity of the South Zone on the western side of the Gladiator Deposit.

The seven-drill, 30,000 m winter drilling campaign, is part of the ongoing resource development program at the Gladiator Gold Deposit. Bonterra continues to advance the development of the Gladiator Gold Deposit through definition drilling across all mineralized horizons."

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) earlier in March reported the financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Gross profit from gold mining operations of $121.2 million (2016: $158.7 million from continuing operations). Gold revenues of $333.3 million on sales of 264,080 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,262 per ounce. The company also has completed acquisition of Integra Gold Corp. ("Integra"), for a total consideration of $357 million, inclusive of Integra shares held by Eldorado. Commenced pre-feasibility work (including test mining), and advanced construction of the Lamaque mine and refurbishment of the associated Sigma mill.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE: IAG) announced recently the first mineral resource estimate in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for the Monster Lake joint venture project, located 50 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada. The resource estimate comprises 1,109,700 tonnes of inferred resources averaging 12.14 grams of gold per tonne for 433,300 ounces of contained gold. This resource is contained in four discrete mineralized zones where geological and grade continuities have been demonstrated and has been estimated assuming an underground mining scenario. The most significant zone is the 325-Megane Zone which is characterized by its high grade and remains open down plunge at depth. The potential for adding additional resources along the identified shear structures is considered favourable and remains the focus of ongoing exploration programs.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) announced last week that through a wholly owned subsidiary, entered into a definitive agreement subject to certain customary conditions to form a 50:50 incorporated joint venture with Canada's Asanko Gold, Inc. The Gold Fields subsidiary has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Asanko Gold Ghana Limited's (AGG) 90% interest in the Asanko Gold Mine, associated properties and exploration rights in Ghana (AGM). The AGM is a multi-deposit complex, with two main deposits, Nkran and Esaase, and nine known satellite deposits. The purchase consideration comprises an upfront payment of US$165m on closing of the transaction and a deferred payment of US$20m.

Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE: AUY) reported recently the sale of its 50% indirect interest in certain jointly owned exploration properties of the Canadian Malartic Corporation for cash proceeds of $162.5 million. The sale did not affect the Canadian Malartic mine and related assets including Odyssey, East Malartic, Midway, and East Amphi. The Company is also providing notice that a National Instrument 43-101 technical report has been filed with Canadian securities regulators for each of the Chapada mine in Brazil and the El Peñón mine in Chile. The new technical reports support the scientific and technical information related to Chapada and El Peñón, respectively, contained in the Company's annual information form filed concurrently with such reports.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For bonterra res inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated three thousand dollars by winning media. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.



Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



URL: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com