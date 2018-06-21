Gold Prices Expected to Fluctuate With Current Trade War Tensions

Gold prices react parallel to geopolitical tensions and economic developments, so periods of geopolitical uncertainty typically boost demand for gold, as it is considered a safe haven asset. The recent announcement by the current Presidential administration to charge tens of Billions of dollars' worth of tariffs on China, made traders prepare for a new wave of geopolitical turmoil. Meanwhile, the Fed recently signaled that it may increase interest rates at a faster rate than previously anticipated, and higher rates negatively impact gold prices, as investors often abandon gold for bonds. Despite recent declines, the gold price has increased more than USD 32 over the course of one year. Aben Resources, Ltd. (OTC: ABNAF), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS), U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)

According to an article by the Wall Street Journal, Bart Melek, Head of Commodity strategy at TD Securities, explained the current situation in the gold market, "We can talk about monetary policy all you want, but if the real economy is impacted by real politics here and you see a trade war, that will impact investment, that will impact global trade activity and ultimately employment; That is one reason gold is staying at these levels."

Aben Resources, Ltd. (OTCQB: ABNAF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: ABN). Earlier today the Company announced breaking news that, "it has mobilized field-crews to its 23,000-hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in BC's Golden Triangle region to begin the Company's 2018 summer exploration and field program. Aben is planning a 5000-meter diamond drilling program in approximately 18 drill holes at Forrest Kerr.

Construction of camp facilities and core shack is underway and drill pad construction will follow in the next few days. The weather has been favorable. Mobilization of the drill rig will follow when pads are ready.

The initial focus for the drill program will be to expand the high-grade precious metal mineralization discovered in 2017 at the Boundary North Zone, located near the center of the Forrest Kerr Property. Three separate drill holes, collared from the same drill pad, pierced a near-surface high-grade zone of gold-silver-copper mineralization, in addition to broad intercepts containing gold-bearing quartz veins. Select results from those holes include 6.7 grams per ton (g/T) Au, 6.4 g/T Ag and 0.9% Cu over 10 meters, including 18.9 g/T Au, 16.6 g/T Ag and 2.2% Cu over 3.0 meters in hole FK17-04 which contributed to an average grade of 0.26 g/T Au over 387 meters. Hole FK17-05 returned 21.5 g/T Au, 28.5 g/T Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6 meters from the same zone at a slightly greater depth.

The Company believes the 2017 discovery demonstrates that the Boundary Zone has additional discovery potential for significant precious metal mineralization. This area of the Forrest Kerr Property hosts gold-silver-copper in rock and soil anomalies that span in excess of 2 km by 4km and remain relatively under-explored."

Aben President and CEO, Jim Pettit, stated: "Notable regional discoveries by Pretium, GT Gold, Garibaldi Resources and others have illustrated the significant discovery upside remaining in the district and we are confident in the potential at Forrest Kerr given the newly discovered and historic high-grade mineralization there as well as the numerous untested gold-in-soil anomalies present".

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), a gold mining and exploration company which conducts its activities in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. Harmony, which has more than six decades of experience, was South Africa's third largest gold producer in FY17. The Company announced its encouraging exploration results at its 100% owned, South African Kalgold open pit operation in the North West Province. An updated mineral resource estimate will be prepared to incorporate the exploration data and will form the basis of feasibility studies planned for 2019. The updated mineral resources for Kalgold will be released as part of the company's annual reporting for FY18. "Our exploration strategy targets highly prospective, underexplored terrains and mining districts to discover and develop gold deposits. The results from the exploration drilling at Kalgold outline an expanded, robust mineralized system that extends beyond the current resource limits. Resource development drilling has outlined a mineralized zone that now comprises over 2.1 kilometers of strike and extends to in excess of 300m below the surface. The intersections show good continuity of geology and mineralization and presents an exciting organic growth opportunity for Harmony", said Peter Steenkamp, Chief Executive Officer of Harmony.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen recently announced the results of a new Preliminary Economic Assessment, evaluating the potential extension of production from its 100% owned El Gallo Complex in Sinaloa, Mexico. The proposed redevelopment plan evaluated in the PEA is called Project Fenix. The key outcomes of Project Fenix include an average annual production rate of 47,000 ounces of gold equivalent, low initial capital cost, mine pay-back of 4 years, and an after-tax IRR of 25% at current gold and silver prices. "Project Fenix shows that El Gallo has the potential to be retooled to produce silver and gold for years into the future. The current heap leach gold mine would transform first to a mill and process the residual heap leach pad material, then additional mill modifications would enable processing of silver and gold ores from four other deposits. This plan depends on innovative in-pit tailings disposal that we think is a win-win for all stakeholders. Over the coming quarters we intend to advance environmental permitting and refine our plans with a feasibility study before making an investment decision next year," said Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines in Ghana, West Africa. Golden Star Resources Ltd. recently announced that it has more than doubled its Inferred Mineral Resources estimate for its Wassa Underground Gold Mine in Ghana. Highlights include a 3.1 Million ounce (147%) increase in the resource estimate, growing to the total to 5.2 Million ounces of gold (44.9 million tonnes at 3.6 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au")), compared to the December 31, 2017 estimate. Additionally, it is reported there is a 9% increase in grade of Wassa Underground's Inferred Mineral Resources from 3.3 g/t Au to 3.6 g/t Au. The Updated Inferred Mineral Resource estimate includes results of 9 drill holes reported previously from Wassa Underground, one deepened hole and 2 new mother-holes drilled subsequently. Sam Coetzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Star commented: "By more than doubling the Inferred Mineral Resources at Wassa Underground, we have begun to demonstrate the compelling potential of this asset in the longer term. We had believed for some time that Wassa was a larger deposit than previous estimates suggested and as the deposit remains open to the south, we believe that further upside exists still. Wassa Underground has ramped up well and this operational success forms a solid foundation for the next stage of the mine's growth"

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) is a publicly traded U.S. focused, gold exploration and development company. The Company recently announced its plans to commence drilling in the Potato Canyon area in the Southwest section of the Keystone Project. The Potato Canyon area, located in the Southwest portion of the Keystone District, is the newest staked, 2017 vintage, land position of the Keystone project. U.S. Gold Corp. has not previously drilled in the Potato Canyon area. Dave Mathewson, Vice President of Exploration for U.S. Gold Corp., states, "We are pleased to commence our 2018 drilling season at Keystone. We believe the scout holes at Potato Canyon will provide important additional information there were very large voids in much of the historic data with which we began. We believe, however, that all drilling to date has provided important tactical information and encouraging gold system results. The excellent host characteristics of Devonian Horse Canyon and Wenban, and the upper Devonian and Silurian Roberts Mountains Formations, are now well-established. Large bodies of dissolution-related collapse breccias with associated and hydrothermal styles of alteration, including silicification, argillization and sulfidation; multiple types and styles of system-related dikes and sills; and local thick anomalous gold zones associated with very strong pathfinder elements, including the presence of locally abundant arsenopyrite, realgar and orpiment, have been encountered in the scout drilling."

