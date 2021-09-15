Gold Remains an Attractive Opportunity as Investors See Weakness in the Dollar

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold futures increased on Tuesday to their highest price in over a week, maintained by the weakness in the dollar following U.S. data showing inflation rising in August at the slowest pace in seven months. According to MarketWatch, August retail sale numbers will impact gold's price, as well as the U.S. dollar index. December gold GCZ21, +0.64% rose USD 12.70, or 0.7%, to settle at USD 1,807.10 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since Sept. 3rd, according to FactSet data. "Every U.S. economic data release is important as traders will use it to judge the strength for next quarter," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. Clarity Gold Corp. (CSE: CLAR) (OTC: CLGCF), New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY)

Going forward, inflation is expected to play a major role in deciding the future of gold. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), USD 12 Trillion has been pumped into global financial markets as governments and central banks worldwide have tried to stabilize the economy that was devastated by the pandemic. Investors are now speculating that the fallout will be seen in higher inflation, especially when the economic activity picks up in the second half of the year. When prices rise and the value of the dollar falls, gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation.

Clarity Gold Corp. (CSE: CLAR) (OTC: CLGCF) just announced breaking news regarding, "results from the deepest hole to date on the Destiny project, one of 27 holes of the recently completed 10,826 m diamond drilling program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The results in this press release are from one hole completed on the central portion of the DAC Zone that was designed to confirm the mineralized structure at depth. The results of this drilling will play an important role in the continued exploration of the Destiny Project.

"The company is thrilled to have intersected the deepest gold mineralization to date on our flagship project," stated CEO, James Rogers. "This hole was designed to test the mineralized structure at depths not previously drilled and has identified elevated gold mineralization at a drill depth of nearly 900 meters, which is more than three times the average historic drilling depth of the Destiny Project. This undoubtedly opens up great additional exploration opportunities for the project in a gold camp in which the deepest mines are currently operating at depths up to 2,300 m."…

To date, the Company has released 8 holes comprising approximately 3597 m of 10,826 m from 27 recently completed holes. The analytical results are The Company looks forward to updating further as additional results are received and as we continue to interpret these results as we evaluate bulk tonnage and high-grade models for the Destiny Project.

With the exception of DES21-158, which was abandoned and restarted as DES21-159, all drilling on the project, so far in 2021, has intercepted anomalous gold and confirmed the presence of the quartz carbonate altered and mineralized shear zone. Gold occurs as free gold and in association with pyrite and chalcopyrite as observed in thin section and in drill core.

The drillholes in this program concentrated on infilling historic drilling in the DAC and GAP Zones, and confirmation of historic drilling which identified mineralization in these areas…

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols - Drill core is transported to a facility in Val d'Or where it is logged, photographed, and sampled. Once logging is complete, samples of half core are sawed, prepared and securely shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Timmins for processing and analysis, an independent, ISO 17025 certified facility. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm and a 250g subsample was pulverized to 85% passing 75μm. The subsample was analyzed by a combination of fire assay with atomic absorption finish for gold and aqua regia digestion with an ICP-ES finish for a suite of 33 elements. Samples containing visible gold or which returned over 2.0 g/t Au were analyzed by metallic screen fire assay. The Company has established a QA/QC program consisting of inserting quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks, duplicates, and reference materials…

Qualified Person - Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny Project and approves the technical contents contained in this news release."

New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) reported back in June an update on exploration activities at its New Afton Mine. Exploration activities at New Afton are focused on underground drilling targeting new porphyry copper-gold mineralization defined within the New Afton deposit footprint as identified through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) study in 2020. In addition, surface exploration drilling is underway targeting new porphyry copper-gold grade mineralization along the prospective Cherry Creek trend located three kilometres west of the New Afton mill. Underground exploration drilling on the AI West target, located approximately 500 meters west of the B3 block cave reserve, returned 25.2 g/t gold over 2 metres; 0.39 g/t gold and 0.19% copper over 16 metres; 0.34 g/t gold and 0.18% copper over 34 metres; 0.97 g/t gold and 1.27% copper over 8 metres; 0.36 g/t gold and 0.19% copper over 16 metres; 2.72 g/t gold and 0.25% copper over 4 metres and 3.35 g/t gold and 0.64% copper over 6 metres.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) announced last month that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN") to divest its Tocantinzinho Project ("TZ") located in Brazil (the "Transaction"). Upon closing of the Transaction, Eldorado and GMIN will enter into an investor rights agreement ("Investor Rights Agreement"), which will grant Eldorado certain rights for so long as it maintains 10% ownership of GMIN common shares on an undiluted basis. The Investor Rights Agreement will include a customary lockup period until the earlier of (i) two years, and (ii) GMIN making a positive construction decision on TZ, the right for Eldorado to participate in future equity offerings by GMIN in order to maintain the greater of 19.9% of GMIN's share capital and Eldorado's pro rata ownership interest prior to the offering, and additional customary rights and restrictions for a transaction of this nature. "This transaction provides Eldorado with immediate value for TZ, while also retaining meaningful exposure to future value creation through our equity stake in GMIN," said George Burns, Eldorado's President and Chief Executive Officer. "TZ will be a cornerstone asset for GMIN, a team with a strong track record of building mines on time and on budget. Together with our local Brazilian team, we believe they are the right group to responsibly advance the asset and we look forward to following and supporting their success. On behalf of the management team and Company, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lincoln Silva and his team in Brazil for all their contributions, hard work and dedication to the Company. We wish them all the best moving forward."

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) announced in July its results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Kinross is on track to meet its revised production guidance of 2.1 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) previously disclosed on June 21, 2021, and continues to expect production to increase in 2022 and 2023 to 2.7 million and 2.9 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%), respectively. CEO Commentary: J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO, made the following comments in relation to 2021 second-quarter results: "During the second quarter, Kinross continued to generate robust free cash flow, which more than doubled compared with the previous quarter. Our excellent free cash flow, as well as the strength of our investment grade balance sheet and growing production profile, underpin today's announcement of a share buyback program and our continuing quarterly dividend, which supports our commitment to enhance shareholder value. Our future growth strategy is also advancing well, with Tasiast 24k and La Coipa on schedule to be completed in mid-2023 and mid-2022, respectively. The Manh Choh, Udinsk and Lobo-Marte project studies are all proceeding as planned. Additionally, our global portfolio is on track to meet our revised production guidance for the year."

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) reported earlier this week positive initial drill results at its Wasamac project in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region of Quebec, Canada, confirming the presence of the Wasa Shear zone to the west of the main Wasamac zone and expanding the down-dip continuity of the Wasa Shear in a secondary zone known as Wildcat. These initial results further align with the objective to sustain 200,000 ounces per year of production at Wasamac and achieve a strategic mine life of more than 15 years, which, in turn, aligns with the potential to increase the Company's average annual production in Quebec to approximately 500,000 ounces by 2028 through 2041. Consistent with the optimization strategy announced with the positive development decision on Wasamac on July 19, 2021, the Company is advancing an exploration program that focuses on expanding the current mineral resource envelopes to depths below the established mineral resource and testing for mineralization in poorly explored gaps between mineralized zones. In addition, the exploration program will target the broader Wasamac property, including the adjacent Francoeur, Arntfield and Lac Fortune gold deposits ("the Francoeur properties"), and include an infill program to better delineate mining areas expected to be developed in the first three years of production.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About Market Depth Media Inc.

YOUR SOURCE FOR

The latest stock market news & headlines, top performing stocks and small-cap investment opportunities.

www.MarketDepth.com

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For clarity gold corp. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by market depth media inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com