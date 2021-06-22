Gold Royalty Announces Inclusion in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Royalty Corp. ("GRC") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it is has been added to the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ") as of June 11, 2021.

David Garofalo, CEO, President, and Chairman of GRC, stated: "Our path to creating an exciting high growth, diversified public royalty company began with our successful IPO in March this year. At that time, we knowingly entered a congested arena that has seen a proliferation of new public royalty companies in the past 18 months. Yesterday's announced C$292 million proposed acquisition of Ely Gold Royalty (EGR) moves the Company significantly along this path to create a leading growth and Americas oriented precious metals royalty company. This transaction coupled with our demonstrated ability to successfully access the capital markets, combines with yet another important milestone for the Company - GRC's inclusion in the GDXJ which further raises the Company's profile among retail and institutional investors. Having meaningfully advanced our goals in a short timeframe, we are poised to take advantage of a strong balance sheet, liquidity position and capital markets presence to successfully compete with the larger intermediate companies in our sector and to further execute on our growth ambitions."

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.

