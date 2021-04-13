Gold Royalty Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference April 19-20, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference. The conference is being held on April 19-20, 2021 virtually.

David Garofalo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gold Royalty Corp, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://bit.ly/3s4wfiD, starting on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET and archived for 90 days.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference (Virtual Conference) April 19-20, 2021

Gold Royalty Corp. Presentation: Tuesday, April 20th at 12:00 PM ET

Company Webcasting Link: https://bit.ly/3s4wfiD

Location: Virtual Conference

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. The Company's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.