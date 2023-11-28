Gold Safe Exchange: Gold Prices Continue to Rise as U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb to 217K

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a surprising turn of events, gold prices witnessed a substantial increase as U.S. weekly jobless claims surged to 217,000, sending shockwaves throughout the financial markets. The latest data, released by the U.S. Department of Labor , has reignited seasoned professionals' concerns about the economic recovery and heightened demand for safe-haven assets, propelling gold to new heights.

The price of gold, a traditional store of value and a hedge against economic uncertainty, jumped to $1,988 as of November 3rd, marking a 0.16% increase from the previous day's close. According to Forbes Advisors , compared to last week (October 23-29), the price of gold is up 0.78%, and it's up 6.12% from one month ago.

The rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims comes as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in the labor market. The increase to 217,000 claims, which exceeded market expectations, suggests that the labor market may not be as robust as previously thought. This has fueled concerns about the strength of the economic recovery, particularly in the face of supply chain disruptions and rising inflation.

Seasoned professionals and those interested in precious metals are turning to gold as a safe haven to preserve and grow their wealth amidst this economic uncertainty. Gold has a long history of retaining its value during economic downturns, making it an attractive option for those looking to protect their assets, especially their retirement portfolio.

"Gold has historically proven to be a reliable store of value during times of economic instability, and this trend is mostly likely expected to continue as long as uncertainty prevails," stated Bill Whitmarsh.

While the increase in gold prices may be viewed as a signal of economic unease, it also presents an opportunity for individuals looking to diversify their portfolios and safeguard their financial future. Whether you are a seasoned professional or new to the world of precious metals, now is an excellent time to explore the potential benefits of including gold in your IRA .

Gold Safe Exchange is passionate about helping individuals own precious metals inside a retirement account tax-free and penalty-free, but they are equally committed to assisting those who prefer to acquire gold and silver with funds held in non-retirement accounts, such as checking or savings accounts.

For more information about Gold Safe Exchange and how they can assist with owning physical precious metals, visit https://goldsafeexchange.com/ .

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. If you have questions about investing then you should speak with a qualified financial advisor. However, if you are interested in owning physical gold and silver, Gold Safe Exchange has you covered. We employ precious metals experts, NOT financial advisors who only sell stocks, bonds, mutual funds, etc.

