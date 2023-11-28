Gold Safe Exchange: Gold Prices Continue to Rise as U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb to 217K

News provided by

Gold Safe Exchange

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a surprising turn of events, gold prices witnessed a substantial increase as U.S. weekly jobless claims surged to 217,000, sending shockwaves throughout the financial markets. The latest data, released by the U.S. Department of Labor, has reignited seasoned professionals' concerns about the economic recovery and heightened demand for safe-haven assets, propelling gold to new heights.

The price of gold, a traditional store of value and a hedge against economic uncertainty, jumped to $1,988 as of November 3rd, marking a 0.16% increase from the previous day's close. According to Forbes Advisors, compared to last week (October 23-29), the price of gold is up 0.78%, and it's up 6.12% from one month ago.

The rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims comes as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in the labor market. The increase to 217,000 claims, which exceeded market expectations, suggests that the labor market may not be as robust as previously thought. This has fueled concerns about the strength of the economic recovery, particularly in the face of supply chain disruptions and rising inflation.

Seasoned professionals and those interested in precious metals are turning to gold as a safe haven to preserve and grow their wealth amidst this economic uncertainty. Gold has a long history of retaining its value during economic downturns, making it an attractive option for those looking to protect their assets, especially their retirement portfolio.

"Gold has historically proven to be a reliable store of value during times of economic instability, and this trend is mostly likely expected to continue as long as uncertainty prevails," stated Bill Whitmarsh.

While the increase in gold prices may be viewed as a signal of economic unease, it also presents an opportunity for individuals looking to diversify their portfolios and safeguard their financial future. Whether you are a seasoned professional or new to the world of precious metals, now is an excellent time to explore the potential benefits of including gold in your IRA.

Gold Safe Exchange is passionate about helping individuals own precious metals inside a retirement account tax-free and penalty-free, but they are equally committed to assisting those who prefer to acquire gold and silver with funds held in non-retirement accounts, such as checking or savings accounts.

For more information about Gold Safe Exchange and how they can assist with owning physical precious metals, visit https://goldsafeexchange.com/.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. If you have questions about investing then you should speak with a qualified financial advisor. However, if you are interested in owning physical gold and silver, Gold Safe Exchange has you covered. We employ precious metals experts, NOT financial advisors who only sell stocks, bonds, mutual funds, etc.

Contact:
Bill Whitmarsh
Manager
Gold Safe Exchange
Phone: 800-341-6727
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gold Safe Exchange

Also from this source

La importancia de poseer metales preciosos en físico (oro y plata)

La importancia de poseer metales preciosos en físico (oro y plata)

En el complejo panorama financiero actual, el atractivo de poseer metales preciosos en físico como el oro y la plata sigue siendo tan fuerte como...
The Importance of Owning Physical Precious Metals (Gold & Silver)

The Importance of Owning Physical Precious Metals (Gold & Silver)

In today's complex financial landscape, the allure of owning physical precious metals like gold and silver remains as strong as ever. Gold Safe...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Precious Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.