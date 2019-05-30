Gold Standard for Opioid Addiction Treatment, Suboxone, Now Available on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to stop focusing solely on the sobering statistics associated with the nation's deadly opioid addiction epidemic and start focusing on the effective, safe solution that works fast.

Suboxone, a thin piece of film placed on the tongue like a breath strip, allows opioid addicts to get clean and sober in as few as THREE days!

Free Yourself from Addiction! Opioid Addiction Help is Here!

FDA-approved Suboxone is prescribed as part of Medication-Assisted Treatment to fight addiction to opioid painkillers by Dr. Jahan Chaudhry, founder of the Long Island Compassionate Medical Center in Holbrook. Medication-Assisted Treatment is a three-part strategy that works by normalizing brain function and reversing the body's need for opioid drugs.

Now accepting new patients, Dr. Chaudhry is one of a handful of qualified physicians on Long Island who is certified to legally write prescriptions for Suboxone, a powerful opioid addiction treatment described by experts as the Gold Standard in painkiller addiction treatment.

"Suboxone offers people who are addicted to Oxy, Vicodin and other dangerous opioid painkillers (including heroin) a real chance at getting back to their life before opioid painkiller addiction," Dr. Chaudhry said.

Suboxone safely mimics the impact opioids have on the brain to eliminate pain, he said, noting "the combination of Suboxone, counseling and behavior modification therapy allows an opioid addict to get clean and sober fast."

Federal statistics show that the vast number of Americans battling opioid addiction started with one prescription for painkillers. Reliance on the drugs quickly turns pain treatment into a deadly addiction.

Medication-Assisted Treatment offers addicts real hope for an opioid-free life, said Dr. Chaudhry. He said he guides his patients through every step of the treatment process at his private Long Island Compassionate Medical Center.

To schedule an appointment at the Long Island Compassionate Medical Center or to learn more about Medication-Assisted Treatment for opioid painkiller addiction, call 631-588-4888.

