Gold Star Distribution Inc., Issues Recall of Certain FDA-Regulated Products in Three States Including Drugs, Devices, Cosmetics, Human Foods, and Pet Foods

News provided by

Gold Star Distribution Inc.

Dec 26, 2025, 18:49 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Star Distribution, Inc. (Gold Star or "the Company") is recalling all FDA regulated products listed in this press release due to the presence of rodent and avian contamination.

Persons handling or consuming the products could become seriously ill due to adulteration from pests, including rodents, birds and insects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that the facility was operating under insanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held. These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms.

Products held under insanitary conditions may become contaminated through contact with contaminated surfaces or exposure to airborne particulates associated with animal waste. Exposure to contaminated products can pose serious health risks to consumers, including the potential for bacterial contamination, which may result in illness or infection, including Salmonella. There are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella. Use or consumption of affected products may present risk of illness due to the potential presence of Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre-existent pathology (e.g., patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy treatments, organ transplant recipient, etc.) and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Additionally, products contaminated with filth, rodent excreta, and rodent urine may cause illness in the animals that consume the food or humans that are in contact with the products. Rodents are the main reservoirs of Leptospira the bacteria that causes leptospirosis in humans and animals.

Contaminated medical devices may increase the risk of device-associated infections, drugs and foods may cause adverse health effects if ingested, and cosmetics applied to the skin or eyes may lead to skin irritation, infection, or other adverse reactions.

The recalled products were distributed to some or all of the following stores:

Company

Address

City

AFRICAN HALAL DELI, INC

301 E .LAKE ST.

MINNEAPOLIS

AFRIK STORE

613 CEDAR AVE S.

MINNEAPOLIS

AIMMART INTERNATIONAL MARKET

1435 W. 86TH ST.

Indianapolis

AINU SHAMS HALAL FOOD LLC.

200 W LAKE ST. ST 351

Minneapolis

ASHAMA GROCERY

804 UNIVERSITY AVE W

ST. PAUL

BARAKA GROCERY INC

1005 N BROADWAY AVE

ROCHESTER

BROTHERS IMPORTS

3012 PILLSBURY AVE SO

MINNEAPOLIS

CASPIAN BISTRO RESTAURANT

2418 UNIVERSITY AVE SE

MINNEAPOLIS

CENTRAL MARKET

3634 CENTRAL AVE NE

MINNEAOLIS

CLIFF HALAL MARKET

1918 E CLIFF RD

Burnsville

CLINTON HALAL MARKET

1930 CLINTON AVE S

MINNEAPOLIS

DESI BROTHERS

8098 MORGAN CIR. SOUTH

Bloomington

DURDUR MARKET

1552 EAST LAKE STR.

MINNEAPOLIS

ELLIOT MARKET INC

1600 CHICAGO AVE

MINNEAPOLIS

EP MART INC

8795 COLUMINE RD

Eden Prairie

ETHIO MARKET

1316 MAYNARD DRIVE WEST

Saint Paul

EZ STOP FOOD MARKET

7641 ZANE AVE

Brooklyn PARK

FARGO HALAL MARKET

855 45TH STREET S.

Fargo

FRIENDLY GROCERY & DELI

537 RICE ST

Saint Paul

GHALEY GROCERIES MART

47 Little Canada Rd E

Saint Paul

GOINKH TRADING LLC

1263 DONAHUE AVE

Saint Paul

HALAL FOODS LLC.

13000 ALDRICH AVE SO.

BURNSVILLE

HALAL MINI MARKET

410 CEDAR AVE S

MINNEAPOLIS

JERUSALEM MARKET

4945 CENTRAL N.E

COLUMBIA HGTS

JIMMY'S FOOD

1121 12TH AVE NO.

MINNEAPOLIS

KALIS ADULT DAYCARE CENTER

2301 2ND AVE N.

MINNEAPOLIS

KIMIS GROCERY STORE INC

517 12TH ST. SE

ROCHESTER

KISMAYO DISCOUNT STORE

2932 W DIVISION

Saint Cloud

KISMAYO HALAL

7595 148TH AVE

Apple Valley

LA PICANTE MARKET

7914 BASS LAKE RD

New Hope

LAKE STREET MARKET

201 W LAKE ST.

MINNEAPOLIS

MCKNIGHT SHELL GAS

275 MC KNIGHT RD

ST.PAUL

MIDWEST MARKET

2000 PORTLAND AVE. S

MINNEAPOLIS

MILTON HALAL MARKET

757 MILTON ST N

Saint Paul

MINNEAPOLIS HALAL MARKET LLC

2833 13th AVE SOUTH

MINNEAPOLIS

MINNESOTA HALAL MARKET

1926 CHICAGO AVE. SO

MINNEAPOLIS

MZ MARKET

232 Marshall Road

SHAKOPEE

OASIS MARKET AND DELI

920 E LAKE ST SUITE 145

Minneapolis

OSARI TRADING LLC

7308 ASPEN LN NORTH

BROOKLYN CENTER

PALMS MARKET

105 85TH AVE NW

COON RAPIDS

PANGEA WORLD MARKET

8500 SPRINGBROOK DR.

COON RAPIDS

PANJHA BROTHERS LLC

3535 WEST ST. GERMAIN STR.

Saint Cloud

PEACE MARKET

923 45TH AVE NE

Hilltop

QALINLE FAMILY GROCERY

117 E SAINT GERMAIN ST

Saint Cloud

SHABELLE GROCERY

2325 EAST FRANKLIN

MINNEAPOLIS

ST PAUL GROCERY

470 LEXINGTON AVE.N

ST.PAUL

STAR FOODS

818 LOWRY AVE.

MINNEAPOLIS

STAR OCEAN

1211 W Pierce Butler Route

Saint Paul

SUDAMIC IMPORT & EXPORT INC

2904 2ND NORTH

MINNEAPOLIS

SUNRAY HALAL MARKET

373 PEDERSEN ST.

Saint Paul

SUPER PLAZA HALAL FOODS

1525 S 4TH ST #100

MINNEAPOLIS

TBS INTERNATIONAL MKT

7836 PORTLAND AVE. S

Bloomington

VIENGCHAN ORIENTAL MKT

3050 BROOKDALE DRIVE

BROOKLYN CENTER

WEST BANK MKT

417 CEDAR AVE.S.

MINNEAPOLIS

Products covered by this recall include all: drugs; medical devices; cosmetics; dietary supplements; and human and animal (pet) food products. The recall does not apply to products shipped directly to retail/convenience stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items. For a comprehensive list of affected products, please visit the FDA website at fda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers and retailers who purchased the affected products should destroy the products as soon as possible and verify such destruction by receipt provided to Gold Star at 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411. Products should not be shipped back to Gold Star under any circumstances. Gold Star will provide refunds upon request.

Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Customers with concerns about their pets who have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian.

If you have any questions, contact Gold Star at 612-617-9800, 7 days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Central Standard Time.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Additionally, the FDA's SmartHub is designed to help the public navigate to the appropriate form or resources to report a problem with an FDA regulated human or animal product (e.g. defects in the quality or safety of a product, or labeling issue), adverse health experience (e.g. injury, illness, or death associated with a product), or facility issue (e.g. an FDA regulated facility issue such as a whistleblower report or sanitation issue). 

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact

Bellmont Partners
[email protected]
(651) 757-7054

SOURCE Gold Star Distribution Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo