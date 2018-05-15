Gold Star Mom Jill Stephenson Leads Memorial Day Walk To Honor Fallen Soldiers

Every year, Memorial Day honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for American freedom. This is not lost on Stephenson, who experienced her own loss, as her son Cpl. Benjamin S. Kopp, was fatally wounded in the summer of 2009 during his third deployment in Afghanistan. The walk was organized by Stephenson to honor him, along with over 7,000 brave men and women who are now commemorated on The Middle East Conflicts Wall, a first of its kind, granite memorial wall that features the names of all fallen soldiers whose lives were lost from the Middle East conflicts since 1967 located in Marseilles, IL. It is the only memorial for fallen soldiers in the U.S. that is still regularly updated with names.

"Memorial Day is a special time to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good of this country," said Stephenson. "The 'Freedom Walk to the Wall' is an opportunity for veterans, family, friends and supporters to stand in solidarity and make a 105-mile remembrance walk. I am honored to walk with these men and women to bring awareness to brave American soldiers."

The "Freedom Walk to the Wall" will begin on Friday, May 25 in Veterans Memorial Park in Glencoe, Illinois, and head to Navy Pier in downtown Chicago. From the city, Stephenson and her fellow participants will begin their trek to the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial, arriving in Marseilles, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon. On Memorial Day, walk participants will be celebrated by military veterans and members of the ILMFR board who raises funds annually for the wall at the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run held on June 16, 2018. There will be a moment of silent reflection for those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Stephenson believes that one of her purposes in life is to be an advocate for military families everywhere and continue to tell Ben's story. His memory lives on in the hearts of those who loved him, along with the 60 people whose lives were enhanced or saved by the donation of his organs granted by his living will — Kopp's heart beats on through donation inside a woman who resides in Winnetka, IL. Ben is also honored on the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial.

"Losing a child is something no mother ever imagines. As a military parent the phone call I received on July 10, 2009 was completely unexpected and shook me to my core. But through my pain, I have chosen to focus on the silver lining," said Stephenson. "From the moment he was born, he gave my life meaning, and I refuse to allow his death to take that meaning away. His energy and memory motivates me to help others to pick up the pieces — to take their hardships and the unfairness of life and turn it into positivity, and through it, a path to move forward. I hope that my story and the story of millions of others who have lost family members motivates everyone to get involved in the walk."

For more information or to donate to the Freedom Walk to the Wall, please visit iamjillstephenson.com.

ABOUT THE MIDDLE EAST CONFLICTS WALL MEMORIAL:

The Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial is a first of its kind granite wall that bears the names of fallen soldiers who served in middle east conflicts since 1967. Dedicated on June 19, 2004, it is the only memorial in the U.S. that is updated with new names. The memorial founders — Tony Cutrano and Jerry Kuczera — spearheaded the project to ensure that those sacrificing their lives for America's freedom were given the proper recognition for the selfless service to our great country. Due to the unfortunate growth of the wall, names for the memorial are updated in early summer each year and read during the memorial's signature annual fundraising event put on by the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run.

