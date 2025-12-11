GOLD STRATEGY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Strategy Inc. (TSXV: GST) (the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 5,225,000 common shares at a price of $0.05625 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $293,906.25. The proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

No finders' fees or commissions were paid upon completion of the Offering. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until April 11, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board,

GOLD STRATEGY INC.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE Gold Strategy Inc.