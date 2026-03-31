Gold Street Releases 2025-2026 Placement Report: 25 Candidates, Three Megafund Private Equity Offers and the Broadest Firm Coverage Since Inception

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Street, the leading Wall Street admissions consulting firm, today released its 2025-2026 Placement Report. Over two consecutive cycles, Gold Street has successfully placed undergraduates in the nation's most cutthroat annual recruitment process. This year's results are the strongest yet.

For the first time in the firm's history, the annual placement report includes multiple undergraduate Megafund Private Equity placements: two flagship buyout funds and one growth equity fund. Megafund PE seats represent some of the most competitive outcomes in all of finance recruiting, with acceptance rates far below one percent of applicants. Landing three from a single 25-candidate cohort is a result that places Gold Street's track record well above programs at the most elite universities in the country.

"We are not a competitor to the target school pipeline. We are the replacement for it," said Brian Landeros, Managing Director at Gold Street. "Gold Street was founded on a simple thesis: prep infrastructure at elite schools was never about cultivating talent, but about gatekeeping access. Our results are a proof of concept for what happens when you strip that infrastructure down and rebuild it around merit." Post this

Investment banking placements spanned a wide range of firms, including Goldman Sachs, Evercore, JP Morgan, Lazard, Moelis, Citi, BofA Securities, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities. The class represents Gold Street's most diverse firm coverage to date, encompassing every major category of Wall Street platform from elite boutique to global bulge bracket.

"We are not a competitor to the target school pipeline. We are the replacement for it," said Brian Landeros, Managing Director at Gold Street. "Gold Street was founded on a simple thesis: prep infrastructure at elite schools was never about cultivating talent, but about gatekeeping access. Our results are a proof of concept for what happens when you strip that infrastructure down and rebuild it around merit."

Additionally, through its Revival Scholars Program, Gold Street provided five exceptional low-income students with access to the full suite of its services at zero cost. The fully funded initiative ensures that the firm cultivates opportunity while breaking down barriers for underserved populations.

To access the full 2025-2026 Placement Report, please visit goldstreet.org/placements.

About Gold Street

Gold Street is the leading admissions consulting firm specializing in Wall Street's hyper-competitive recruiting process. The firm's proprietary, high-touch approach combines technical mastery, insider access and custom-tailored strategies to ensure every candidate achieves their full potential. Through its Revival Scholars Program, Gold Street provides exceptional Pell Grant-eligible candidates access to the firm's full suite of services at no cost, ensuring that elite career opportunities are not determined by socioeconomic background.

SOURCE Gold Street LLC