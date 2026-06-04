Gold Telly Award-Winning Seeds for Liberation Earns People's Film Festival "Radical History Makers" Award Ahead of Netroots Nation Screening

Documentary continues to build momentum through festival honors, sold-out screenings, and grassroots audience engagement

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeds for Liberation, the documentary from director Matthew Solomon and executive producers Alana Hadid and Donna Hadjikhani, continues to build momentum following a Gold Telly Award, the "Radical History Makers" Award at Harlem's 15th Annual People's Film Festival, a recent screening at the FILU Cine Veracruz Festival in Mexico, and an upcoming screening at Netroots Nation 2026 in Philadelphia.

Seeds for Liberation Poster Art L-R Sumi Pendakur, Matthew Solomon, Donna Hadjikhani, Ernesto Ayala & Yousef Khafaja

The recognition comes as the film continues drawing sold-out audiences across the United States and abroad, reflecting growing interest in independent storytelling centered on Palestinian voices, journalism, solidarity movements, and human stories often absent from mainstream conversations.

At its heart, Seeds for Liberation asks who gets to tell the story—and what happens when those closest to the history, pain, and struggle are finally heard.

"Seeds for Liberation reminds us that Palestinians are not waiting to be spoken for," said executive producer Alana Hadid. "We will liberate ourselves, with our own voices, our own history, and our own truth—alongside our allies. This film preserves our collective memory told by us, in our own words."

Directed by Solomon, an award-winning filmmaker, conflict resolution facilitator, adjunct professor, and PhD candidate in Transformative Social Change, the film is also a deeply personal act of listening. As a Jewish filmmaker committed to conflict resolution and bridge-building, Solomon approaches the subject through a belief that storytelling can create space for understanding, accountability, and shared humanity.

"As a filmmaker and conflict resolution practitioner, I've always believed meaningful change begins with listening," said Solomon. "This film brings together voices that are too often ignored and invites audiences to engage with stories that challenge assumptions, deepen understanding, and remind us of our shared humanity."

The film features interviews with human rights attorney Dr. Noura Erakat, investigative journalist Abby Martin, journalist Chuck Modiano, emergency medicine physician Dr. Mimi Syed, and others. It also examines the role of independent journalists, citizen media, and social platforms in bringing urgent human stories directly to audiences.

Executive producer Donna Hadjikhani said the film's growing audience demonstrates the continued importance of independent storytelling and community-based distribution.

"Stories have the power to open hearts in ways statistics and headlines often cannot," said Hadjikhani. "My hope is that Seeds for Liberation encourages people to listen, learn, and engage with experiences they may not otherwise encounter. The response we've seen from audiences across the country has been deeply encouraging."

The film's success has been fueled largely through community screenings, grassroots organizing, independent media, and word of mouth, creating a growing network of conversations across North America and beyond.

Its upcoming screening at Netroots Nation will bring the film before organizers, journalists, policymakers, activists, and independent media voices from across the country.

Solomon, Hadid, and Hadjikhani are available for interviews about the making of the film, Palestinian storytelling, independent journalism, grassroots film distribution, and the role of truth-telling in conflict and social change.

About Seeds for Liberation

Seeds for Liberation centers Palestinian voices and experiences while connecting the Free Palestine movement to Black, Chicano, and other collective struggles through interviews exploring resistance, independent journalism, and global movements for justice.

Media Contact

Jeffrey Hollingsworth

2133080200

[email protected]

www.seedsforliberationmovie.com

SOURCE Seeds For Liberation Movie LLC