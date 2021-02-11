Gold Terra Resource Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0; OTC QX: YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company"), based in Vancouver, B.C., focused on the 100% owned Yellowknife City Gold Project ("YCG"), NWT, today announced that David Suda, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

DATE: February 16, 2021

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

The district-size property covers nearly 70 km of strike length on the southern and northern extensions of the shear system that hosts the former Con and Giant gold mines which produced over 14 million ounces of gold.

In November 2019 , Gold Terra released its first NI 43-101 mineral resource of 735,000 ounces gold.

, Gold Terra released its first NI 43-101 mineral resource of 735,000 ounces gold. The Company has started a 12,000 metre drilling program on the Campbell Shear just south of former producing high-grade Con Mine.

The current drilling on the Campbell Shear is one of the highest priority areas to potentially add high-grade ounces to the current mineral resource.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometers of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

