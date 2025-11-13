Goldback Launching Inflation-Resistant Currency for Usage in Arizona

The 24-Karat, Gold-Backed Collection Will Pay Homage to the State's Rich History

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldback , an inflation-resistant, gold-backed currency designed for everyday use, is expanding to the state of Arizona. As one of the most sought-after currencies on the gold market, the highly anticipated Arizona collection will feature designs that celebrate the history and culture of the state. Officially launching on Tuesday, Nov. 18, Goldbacks will be available for vendor acceptance throughout the state with over 200 private businesses already signed on to utilize the currency for their products and services and more being added daily.

Goldback, an inflation-resistant, gold-backed currency designed for everyday use, is expanding to the state of Arizona.

As a groundbreaking innovation in alternative currency, Goldbacks are manufactured using proprietary, cutting-edge technology. Each 24-karat gold piece is practical enough for daily transactions, putting purchasing power directly in the buyer's hands. Thousands of vendors nationwide accept the currency, which was developed to help support small businesses, encourage local trade and build economic resilience from the ground up.

Selecting Arizona for its unique combination of favorable precious metal laws and strong local demand for a voluntary gold currency, Goldback has already established distribution partners ready to serve throughout. The 2025 series features artwork that portrays the state's rich history, broken down into a timeline of significant events. This begins with the 17th and 18th centuries highlighting Spanish missions and concludes with the Navajo Code Talkers of WWII.

"We want Goldbacks to become as recognizable as the Grand Canyon. In the short term, our goal is to reach 500 participating businesses by the end of 2025 with continued growth and adoption across the state in the years ahead," said Ben Patty, Brand Manager for Goldback. "Whether Arizonans want to purchase their daily cup of coffee, get a haircut or just support local mom-and-pop stores, they can do so with real gold in their wallets."

Now available for pre-sale, a growing list of local businesses throughout Arizona have already opted to accept Goldbacks in their stores once it launches this month. This includes major metropolitan areas like Phoenix and Tucson as well as within communities like Show Low, Flagstaff and Camp Verde. Arizona will join seven other states including neighboring Utah and Nevada who utilize the currency. For more information and to see a list of available vendors, visit www.goldback.com .

About Goldback

Goldbacks are an inflation-resistant, complementary, alternative gold currency. Each Goldback contains a fraction of 24k Gold, manufactured using a state-of-the-art cutting and printing process. Designed to strengthen local economies by circulating a trusted, stable medium of exchange with wealth staying within communities, Goldbacks are accepted in a growing network of over 3,000 businesses within the U.S. For more information on Goldback, visit www.goldback.com .

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Goldback