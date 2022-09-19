GOLDBECK SOLAR, the Hirschberg-based Company, Expands to North America by Acquiring GP JOULE EPC Business Unit

HIRSCHBERG A.D. BERGSTRASSE, Germany, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective September 9th, 2022, the GOLDBECK SOLAR Group and the GP JOULE Group announce that GOLDBECK SOLAR has acquired the North American PV-EPC business unit of GP JOULE and is now the sole shareholder of the two North American companies: GP JOULE PV Canada Corp. and GP JOULE PV USA Inc. With this acquisition, GOLDBECK SOLAR is strengthening its position in the Americas, having existing operations in Chile and Mexico.

The purchase includes the acquisition of the entire GP JOULE EPC NA team as well as the use of the local brand for a limited period. "Our new local team and their expertise are the basis for this strategic step. They understand the culture and the market specifics." begins Joachim Goldbeck, CEO of GOLDBECK SOLAR Group. "With our new colleagues, we have a strong foundation to master the opportunities and challenges of the North American market. The cultural fit of the companies was a fundamental criterion, and we are now looking forward to growing the business together in Canada and the USA."

Increased growth planned in North America

The acquisition is the natural next step in GOLDBECK SOLAR's growth strategy. After investing in a portfolio of projects in Canada at the beginning of the year, the company demonstrated strong interest in designing and building solar plants in North America, as it has successfully done for over 20 years in Europe, Asia and South America.

"This comes at a perfect time" states David Pichard, CEO of GP JOULE EPC NA. "Over the last 10 years, we have grown exponentially a team delivering world class assets in the utility scale market. Becoming part of the GOLDBECK SOLAR family not only brings immediate synergies in systems and supply chain but also accelerates our expansion in Operations and Maintenance services to continue providing the best value to our clients".

"We are convinced that we have found the right partner and buyer for our companies in North America in GOLDBECK SOLAR," adds Ove Petersen, co-founder and CEO of GP JOULE. "We are placing our EPC business in Canada and the USA, which has developed excellently in recent years, in good hands and can focus even more strongly on our growth in Germany and Europe."

About GP JOULE EPC NA

GP JOULE PV Canada Corp. and GP JOULE PV USA Inc. were subsidiaries of the Germany-based GP JOULE Group until 09/09/2022. The vertically integrated EPC company supplies turnkey PV and energy storage power plants with proprietary single axis tracking and fixed tilt racking systems. With more than 200 MWp of projects built in Canada and the northern US states over the past 10 years, GP JOULE EPC NA specialises in servicing utilities and C&I clients. Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Toronto, ON, has had a presence in Calgary, AB since 2016, and most recently established a location in Halifax, NS in 2022. Its US satellite office is located in Los Gatos, CA.

About GOLDBECK SOLAR

GOLDBECK SOLAR is an international company specialising in the turnkey construction of commercial rooftop and ground-mounted photovoltaic systems. The range of services covers the entire value chain, from project development and targeted project financing to the construction and integration of storage technologies, technical operation and asset management of the plants, as well as the direct sale of clean energy.

Since 2001, GOLDBECK SOLAR has already developed and implemented more than 2.5 GW of solar parks in 20 countries around the globe. The EPC company also owns a plant portfolio with more than 500 MWp in operation or under construction. In the last five years, GOLDBECK SOLAR has also built up a development pipeline of more than 1.5 GW.

About GP JOULE

Founded in 2009 based on the belief that a 100% renewable energy supply is feasible, GP JOULE is now a system provider for integrated energy solutions from solar, wind and biomass power as well as being a partner at the supply level for electricity, heat, hydrogen and electric mobility. GP JOULE is thus a pioneering company in sector cross-linkage. Around 500 people work for the medium-sized group of companies in Germany, Europe and North America. GP JOULE is the winner of the Schleswig-Holstein Business Environment Award 2019 and the German Renewables Award 2020.

