Goldbell Joins GoChain Blockchain As A Signing Node

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldbell Financial Services ("Goldbell") and GoChain, The Blockchain Company, today announced Goldbell will operate a signing node in support of the GoChain blockchain network .

As a signing node, Goldbell will be one of 50 enterprises and organizations to run specialized servers that facilitate the GoChain network's Proof of Reputation (PoR) consensus algorithm and validate the blocks of transactions on the network.

Goldbell Financial Services (GBFS) is a subsidiary of Goldbell Group , Singapore's leading brand for the leasing and distribution of industrial vehicles. GBFS dedicates itself to empower small business owners with capability-enhancing financial support to help businesses survive and thrive in today's competitive economic landscape. A preferred financing partner in supporting automotive, asset-backed and working capital loans, GBFS has amassed a strong portfolio of clients from varied sectors such as warehousing and logistics, F&B, manufacturing, courier service, servicing, construction, startups and more.

"We're always looking out for technology breakthroughs that will pave the way for the next quantum leap in the finance industry. With greater scalability and efficiency promised by the Proof of Reputation algorithm, we're excited to be one of the pioneers to experience this evolution in blockchain amongst reputable brands like Lenovo and Microsoft," said Alex Chua, CEO of GBFS.

The envisioned collaboration is expected to create sustainable business opportunities as Goldbell Group seeks to explore blockchain solutions to enhance their global business operations.

GoChain's CEO, Jason Dekker said, "We're thrilled to welcome GBFS as our first node signer in Southeast Asia. As an integral member of the GoldBell Group, a trusted leader with nearly four decades of experience led by the distinguished Chua family, GBFS is at the forefront of financial innovation and continues to be a champion for businesses within the region. GoChain looks forward to working closely with GBFS to provide cutting-edge blockchain-based solutions to businesses in Singapore and throughout the region."

GoChain believes in driving the adoption of impactful technology for the betterment of society and our habitat. GoChain partners with companies in all industries to quickly launch and manage their own scalable, low-cost blockchain solutions. GoChain's Proof of Reputation (PoR) consensus algorithm relies on a decentralized consortium of enterprises and organizations to validate transactions. GoChain's public cryptocurrency has the ticker symbol GO.

