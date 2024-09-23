Goldbelly Announces Christina Grdovic as New Chief Partnership Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldbelly , America's leading food e-commerce marketplace, is excited to announce the appointment of Christina Grdovic as the company's Chief Partnership Officer. In this pivotal role, Grdovic will spearhead strategic brand partnerships, drive growth, and broaden Goldbelly's influence within the culinary and e-commerce spaces.

Grdovic brings a wealth of experience in building and nurturing high-impact business partnerships. Before joining Goldbelly, she served as Head of Partnerships and Content at Wonder, where she successfully attracted celebrity chefs and renowned restaurant partners including José Andrés, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy, Silverton, Di Fara Pizza and many more. At Wonder, she also established a leading content studio for producing all chef and restaurant media. Previously, as a publisher at Food & Wine, Grdovic led sales and marketing efforts, orchestrated global food and wine festivals, and launched the Top Chef partnership with Bravo.

At Goldbelly, Grdovic will focus on cultivating new partnerships and enhancing relationships with top culinary brands, restaurants, and food producers. Her expertise will be instrumental in expanding marketing and merchandising opportunities for Goldbelly's current partners, further solidifying the platform's reputation for connecting food lovers with iconic and crave-worthy dishes from across the U.S. and Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christina to our leadership team," said Joe Ariel, Co-Founder and CEO of Goldbelly. "Her impressive track record in identifying and negotiating strategic partnerships that bring value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders is second only to her remarkable passion for the culinary world—this winning combination makes her the ideal candidate to lead this critical function as we fortify, expand, and enhance the Goldbelly experience."

Grdovic's appointment comes at a time of dynamic, sustained growth for Goldbelly, as the company continues to innovate and broaden its offerings to meet the evolving tastes and preferences of its customers.

"I am excited to join Goldbelly and help enrich our team's mission of bringing extraordinary foods and experiences to food lovers everywhere," said Grdovic. "I look forward to identifying new ways to expand Goldbelly's established brand position as the 'go-to' destination for food enthusiasts."

Recognized by Adweek as one of the most influential figures in the food industry, Grdovic is also a sought-after moderator and host at major culinary events such as the Cayman Cookout, Jackson Hole Food & Wine Festival, Austin Food & Wine, Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and Blackberry Farm.

About Goldbelly

Goldbelly is the first platform for national food e-commerce. The company's mission is to connect people with their most loved foods, restaurants and experiences, no matter where they are. Founder & CEO Joe Ariel and his team of "Food Explorers'' search the country to discover the most unique, creative and legendary foods and makers - from the county's top chefs & most iconic restaurants, to the most renowned bakeries, pizzerias, pitmasters and artisan shops. With an ever-expanding, curated selection of over 10,000 of the nation's best regional, small-batch foods, Goldbelly empowers restaurants and food makers by offering a platform for small local businesses to reach new customers outside of their local area. Learn more about us on goldbelly.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram & X .

SOURCE Goldbelly