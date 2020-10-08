Goldberg Jones Attorney Joseph Waters Becomes a Certified Family Law Specialist

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldberg Jones is proud to announce that The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization has named attorney Joseph P. Waters a Certified Family Law Specialist.

Speaking about the recognition, managing attorney Zephyr Hill, said, "We couldn't be happier for Joseph and his accomplishment. Only a fraction of the attorneys who apply for the CFLS designation actually receive the title. This acknowledges his dedication and commitment to the families and children of San Diego."

Becoming a Certified Family Law Specialist involves much more than simply focusing on family law. An attorney must be a member of the California State Bar and have spent at least 25% of the previous five years focusing on family law. Additionally, the process requires an extensive application; references from colleagues, judges, and even opposing counsel; and an extensive written exam that's only given every two years.

Once an attorney earns Certified Family Law Specialist status, it's an ongoing process. They must actively maintain their standing, keep abreast of current legislation and legal developments, and go through recertification every few years.

When dealing with family law cases, whether divorce, child custody, or other issues, having a skilled attorney is key. The Certified Family Law Specialist designation illustrates Joseph's continuing dedication to being the best family law practitioner possible.

Joseph Waters' kindness and commitment to his clients is second to none. A competitive, compassionate litigator, he continues to be a great asset to both our firm and to the husbands and fathers of the San Diego area.

About Goldberg Jones:

Since being founded in 1996, Goldberg Jones has grown from a three-person startup to a multi-state family law firm with offices in Seattle, Portland, and San Diego. With dozens of knowledgeable, experience attorneys across Washington, Oregon, and California, we exclusively practice family law. We pride ourselves on direct contact, accessibility, and responsiveness to our clients' needs.

