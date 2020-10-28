Goldberg Jones Welcomes Seattle Divorce Lawyer Erik J. Wise

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based family law firm Goldberg Jones is excited to welcome the newest member of their team, divorce lawyer Erik J. Wise.

An effective, experienced family law practitioner, Wise is dedicated to fighting for the rights of his clients. He recognizes the monumental importance of the decisions made in divorce, custody, and other family law cases and the long-lasting impact they have.

A former teacher, Wise strives to find creative solutions to the problems his clients face. He works with those he represents to reduce litigation, if possible, and uses all available legal tools to resolve the issues at hand and achieve an optimal result.

Helping assist and guide people through one of the most challenging times in their lives is what draws Wise to family law. He says, "It often becomes impossible for divorcing couples to amicably resolve their disagreements over property, custody, and support. In these situations an effective family law attorney can make all the difference."

Talking about Wise, managing attorney, Ken Alan, says, "Erik is a kind, earnest attorney who cares deeply about his clients and puts their best interests at the forefront at all times."

Wise received his bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Washington, specializing in elementary education. He followed up this accomplishment by earning his Juris Doctor from the Seattle University School of Law.

Erik J. Wise is a valuable new addition to the Goldberg Jones family and a powerful asset for the husbands and fathers of the Seattle area.

About Goldberg Jones:

Since being founded in 1996, Goldberg Jones has grown from a three-person startup to a multi-state family law firm with offices in Seattle, Portland, and San Diego. With dozens of knowledgeable, experienced attorneys across Washington, Oregon, and California, we exclusively practice family law. We pride ourselves on direct contact, accessibility, and responsiveness to our clients' needs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.goldbergjones-wa.com/

SOURCE Goldberg Jones

Related Links

https://www.goldbergjones-wa.com

