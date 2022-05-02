GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN GOLDEN STYLE

MARIETTA, Ga., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldbergs Fine Foods , Atlanta's original New York-style deli and award-winning restaurant concept, is celebrating the big 5-0. The original Goldbergs opened on Roswell Road in Buckhead in 1972 and launched with only six bagel options and classic deli sandwiches. In the past 50 years, the brand has expanded from one store to nine locations and increased services to include sit-down dining, catering, and retail products, including frozen foods and take-home meals, as well as a food truck. Their products are also available in various retail stores across the U.S., including Costco.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Goldbergs with our neighbors and visitors in the greater metro Atlanta area and highlight the big milestone with some golden delights," said Wayne Saxe , President and CEO of Goldbergs Group, parent company of Goldbergs Fine Foods. "When Howard (Aaron) and I purchased the flagship Goldbergs in 1993, just the two of us and a few employees were running the shop. Howard was baking, and I was taking care of the register and customer service. We have come a long way since then and are incredibly honored to continue to serve the community with our quality food and service."

Wayne Saxe and Howard Aaron purchased the flagship location nearly 20 years later after moving to the U.S. from South Africa. The original restaurant offered only walk-up service and had three tables. The brand has grown to seven locations across the greater Atlanta area. The company also has four locations at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, including two Goldbergs Fine Foods.

The restaurants serve breakfast and lunch offerings and dinner at select locations, as well as their signature bagels that are available throughout the day. The breakfast menu features a variety of waffles, egg platters, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and more. Guests may also indulge in more than 21 bagels, including Keto and gluten-free options, plus seasonal favorites. For lunch, guests may enjoy an assortment of sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads, and soups. They also feature deli classics, including Kosher hot dogs, Reubens, chicken fingers, and other favorites.

Throughout the years, Goldbergs has won Best Bagel on numerous occasions and has been recognized with other Best Of awards. Goldbergs Fine Foods is a subsidiary of Goldbergs Group, a Georgia-based company.

About Goldbergs Group

Goldbergs Group is headquartered in Marietta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.

