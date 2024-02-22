GOLDBERGS GROUP PARTNERS WITH SECOND HELPINGS ATLANTA TO PROVIDE HEALTHY BREAKFASTS FOR STUDENTS DURING WINTER BREAK

Brand feeds nearly 9,000 children with a six pallet donation

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldbergs Group, a local food manufacturer and beloved restaurant group for more than 50 years, joined forces with Second Helpings Atlanta (SHA), a small but mighty food rescue organization, to supply nearly 9,000 children with nutritious breakfast options during the upcoming winter school break.

In a move that reflects their commitment to community stewardship, Goldbergs Group collaborated with Evergreen Waffles, contributing over six pallets of waffles and waffle sandwiches. The retail value of the donated goods exceeds $40,000 and marks a significant milestone in the fight against childhood hunger.

"Childhood hunger is a critical issue that demands action, irrespective of the time of year," said Bradley Saxe, Co-CEO of Goldberg's Fine Foods. "Being a staple in Atlanta for more than 50 years, we recognize the significance of supporting our neighbors and giving back to the communities we serve. We are confident that together, we can truly make a meaningful difference."

The distribution facilitated by SHA in cooperation with Communities in Schools (CIS) of Atlanta and other local agencies, exemplifies the power of partnerships in addressing food insecurity and supporting families beyond the classroom.

The winter break donation is a continuation of Goldbergs Group's ongoing support of SHA's mission. Notably, Goldbergs Group has donated nearly 430,000 pounds of food since 2009. This longstanding relationship was exemplified even further during the pandemic's onset when Goldbergs Group provided drivers and vans to assist SHA's operations, reaffirming their dedication to community service.

For more information, visit www.goldbergsfinefoods.com or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods.

About Goldbergs Group

Goldbergs Group is headquartered in Marietta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.

