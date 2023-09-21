GoldBook Financial Expands into Southern California: Seizing Growth Opportunities in San Diego's Fast-Growing Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldBook Financial, a leading financial services company, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into Southern California, with a particular focus on the thriving market of San Diego. This move presents a significant opportunity for the company to broaden its footprint and drive top-tier financial services to a wider clientele.

GoldBook Financial, Greg Kaltenbach, Partner and Victor Goldman, CEO & Managing Partner

"We are thrilled to be expanding into California," said Victor Goldman, CEO & Managing Partner. "This strategic move aligns perfectly with our vision of extending our reach to new clients and enhancing our commitment to existing ones."

Southern California, known for its vibrant economy, presents an ideal landscape for GoldBook to establish a robust presence. Michael Book, Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "We see tremendous opportunities in this region, with the diverse and innovative business ecosystem. SoCal is a natural fit for GoldBook's expansion and for forging lasting partnerships in the community."

GoldBook is equally pleased to announce the addition of Greg Kaltenbach who was previously with MassMutual Pacific Coast, as GoldBook's newest partner. In his role, Kaltenbach will oversee the growth and development of our California offices. With a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, Kaltenbach brings valuable insights and leadership that will contribute significantly to the company's continued success.

"The potential for further development and collaboration in this region is remarkable, and I am excited to be part of a company dedicated to delivering top-notch financial services," said Kaltenbach.

With this latest move into California, and the addition of Greg Kaltenbach to its leadership team, GoldBook Financial is well positioned for growth in their newest market.

About GoldBook Financial

GoldBook Financial is a wealth management firm and community partner committed to protecting their clients' financial future. They are an award-winning firm comprised of industry-leading financial services professionals who focus on building long-lasting relationships with their clients and serve as trusted financial advocates. For more information, please visit www.goldbookfinancial.com.

Local firms are sales offices of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001 and are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC (www.SIPC.org). 4900 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 4000, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 480.638.2100

