GoldBook Financial Expands Its Southern California Presence with Industry Leaders Gloria Bahk and Tim Choi

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldBook Financial, a leading financial services company and member of the MassMutual family of firms, announced today the strategic additions of Gloria Bahk, CLTC®, and Tim Choi, CLU®, FSCP®, CLTC®, LUTCF®, as Managing Directors.

In their new roles, Bahk and Choi will focus on the growth and development of advisors serving the Korean and Asian American markets throughout Southern California and Arizona.

GoldBook Financial, Gloria Bahk & Tim Choi

Bahk and Choi each bring more than 20 years of financial services experience and a strong record of leadership within the Los Angeles Korean market. Prior to joining GoldBook Financial, both served as Senior Partners with New York Life, where they successfully led producer units and helped advance advisor growth.

These strategic hires represent a significant step in GoldBook Financial's continued expansion across Southern California and reinforce the firm's commitment to delivering comprehensive financial services to a broader and more diverse clientele.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gloria and Tim to GoldBook Financial," said Victor Goldman, CEO of GoldBook Financial. "Their collective depth of knowledge, experience, and leadership will strengthen our firm and play a pivotal role in driving continued growth throughout Southern California."

About GoldBook Financial

GoldBook Financial is a wealth management firm and community partner committed to protecting their clients' financial future. They are an award-winning firm comprised of industry-leading financial services professionals who focus on building long-lasting relationships with their clients and serve as trusted financial advocates. For more information, please visit www.goldbookfinancial.com.

Local firms are sales offices of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001 and are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC (www.SIPC.org). 4900 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 4000, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 480.638.2100. CRN202907-11616735

GoldBook Financial

4900 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 4000

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

SOURCE GoldBook Financial