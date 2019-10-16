GoldBook Financial Poised to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Guidance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MassMutual Greater Phoenix, a premiere Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company general agency, announced significant expansion activities leading to the renaming of the firm and strategic hiring activities. The firm officially rebranded as GoldBook Financial, a MassMutual Firm, and made considerable investments which have expanded its capacity to meet increasingly high demands for financial guidance.

Per the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Arizona ranks fourth in the country for both GDP and population growth, and third for economic momentum. The region's prosperity has also translated to an all-time high median household income. "A bi-product of Arizona's economic vitality is that many up-and-coming businesses, families, and professionals do not yet have a framework that provides financial protection if something unexpected were to happen," explains Victor Goldman, President, GoldBook Financial.

To meet the growing demand for financial advice and services, Goldman has steadily increased the number of advisors who share the firm's values of professionalism, integrity, and passion. He has also expanded his leadership team and made substantial investments in his firm's support model to ensure community members receive extraordinary service.

GoldBook Financial currently has 65 financial service professionals who are committed to helping their clients protect what matters most. The firm has established a significant presence in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tucson, Arizona, and has satellite offices in New Mexico, Nevada and Connecticut.

"Our geographic footprint extended beyond what the name of our firm implied, allowing us an opportunity to rebrand," explained Goldman. "While the name on our letterhead and the signs on our doors have now changed to GoldBook Financial, we remain steadfast to our values, the services we provide to clients, and our commitment to carry forward the extraordinary and time-honored traditions of MassMutual," adds Goldman.

