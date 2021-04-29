GoldConnect and SONDA Announce Commercial Partnership in USA

MIAMI, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldConnect, a leading wholesale telecommunications provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, announce a strategic partnership with SONDA, a Latin America based leading IT service provider with over 45 years of experience providing an integral supply of IT services and solutions.

"This distinctive partnership with SONDA represents an important move for GoldConnect to further expand our IT capabilities with complex IT solutions for our LATAM clients. SONDA's extensive experience with their leading data center network and ability to structure mission critical IT solutions affords GoldConnect a new set of tools to enhance our connectivity portfolio," says Justo Valladares, CEO of GoldConnect.

Under the terms of the agreement, GoldConnnect will use SONDA's Data Center network throughout the LATAM region and SONDA will count on GoldConnect's state-of-the-art network infrastructure to support their international connectivity requirements.

"The partnership with GoldConnect is important for Sonda, given our strategy of expanding services in Latin America. We recently added our fifth regional data center named "KUDOS", with Tier IV Certification. Together, GoldConnect and SONDA will offer integral solutions that provide competitive advantages for companies with global operations," says Raúl Sapunar, Managing Director of SONDA Chile.

About GoldConnect

GoldConnect is a leading telecommunications provider with a presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean. With more than 20 years of delivering network solutions to corporate clients and global carriers, GoldConnect relies on its fully-owned award-winning network infrastructure and extensive partnerships to provide Network Solutions, Cloud Connection, Network Security and Data Center services in more than 33 countries in the region. For more information, please visit www.goldconnect.com.

About SONDA

SONDA is the leading Information Technology (IT) services network in Latin America with nearly 45 years of doing business, with presence in 10 countries in the region and more than 13,000 employees.

SONDA is known for providing an integral supply of IT services, for having a vision of being technology ally in projects, and for having a solid financial position. All these attributes allows it to offer solutions aligned to the business strategies of its customers.

For more information, visit https://www.sonda.com

