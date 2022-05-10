GoldConnect Joins MEF to Accelerate ICT Automation in Latin America

Integrating MEFs LSO Sonata API with GoldConnect's groundbreaking LatamConnect Platform

WESTON, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldConnect, a leading US based carrier with presence in 17 countries in The Americas and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience through its one of a kind LatamConnect Platform, announced today it has joined MEF to accelerate ICT automation adoption in the region. MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation. "We are honored to be working with MEF to drive a much needed digital transformation for the LATAM region, increasing the level of adoption of automated tools and standardizing on MEF's Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Sonata API, and integrating blockchain technology to accelerate contract setlements" said Jeremy Villalobos, COO at GoldConnect.

GoldConnect GoldConnect

"A membership in MEF offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organizations. Together, we enable dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their own digital transformation and grow their business. We welcome GoldConnect as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of MEF members who are working to progress our MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework," said Nan Chen, President, MEF.

GoldConnect will be integrating in Q2 2022 MEF's LSO Sonata API, increasing exponentially the level of access to LatamConnect, which is the only automated platform able to perform last mile feasibility analysis in more than 50 Million On-Net buildings, track installations 24/7, monitor service performance in real time and on-line tech support between the many incredible features. Simultaneously, GoldConnect will start operating a node in a blockchain-based decentralized indentity service network based on W3C standards called "Integrated Trust Network" to participate in a long term cloud-based showcase of billing and settlement between buyers and sellers in a supply chain using MEF's standardized "Smart Bilaterals".

"We are eager to engage with the MEF community and begin collaborating to address the industry's business challenges to empower carriers and enterprise digital transformation," said Justo Valladares, CEO at GoldConnect.

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other digital services across multiple provider networks. For more information visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GoldConnect

Goldconnect is a leading US Based carrier and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience in the Latin American region. With more than 10 years delivering innovative Network Solutions, Cloud Connection and Data Center Services throughout the Americas. Over the last 3 years it has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in LATAM by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and a world-class customer engagement. The first one of its kind, LatamConnect platform allows our customers and partners to enjoy smoother, faster, and reliable access to real time network information. For more information, please visit Goldconnect.com and follow us on Linkedin

Media Contacts:

Melissa Power

MEF

[email protected]

(754) 303-8998

Media Contacts:

Juan Yepes

GoldConnect

[email protected]

(754) 303-8998

SOURCE GoldConnect; MEF