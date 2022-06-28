GoldConnect Launches Strategic Point of Presence at NJFX for its LatamConnect Platform

WESTON Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldConnect, a leading US based carrier with presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience through its one of a kind LatamConnect Platform, announced today it has launched a new strategic network point of presence (POP) within NJFX cable landing station colocation campus located in Wall, New Jersey. This new addition will allow GoldConnect to interconnect with some of its American and European clients while providing direct low latency access to Latin America through the LatamConnect Platform.

GoldConnect wins Latam Regional Operator of the Year in Berlin

GoldConnect was recently awarded LATAM BEST OPERATOR OF THE YEAR at the 2022 GCCM Berlin by Carrier Community for their incredible work enabling new possibilities through their cutting edge technology platform LatamConnect.

LatamConnect is the only platform automating the entire customer experience, providing last mile feasibility analysis in more than 50 Million On-Net buildings, 24/7 installations tracking, service performance monitoring in real time and on-line tech support between the many incredible features it offers for their Connectivity Solutions. "NJFX is the perfect interconnection point to offer low latency solutions through our LatamConnect platform, mixing together NJFX's ecosystem and LatamConnect, we are bringing together buyers and sellers even closer, enabling incredible possibilities through complete automation" said Justo Valladares, CEO at GoldConnect.

"GoldConnect is providing necessary last mile transparency throughout LATAM to our ecosystem of carriers with their unique LatamConnect platform using the Seabras-1 cable system connecting to NJFX." Said Gil Santaliz, CEO of NJFX. "LatamConnect can now use Seaborn as a gateway to bypass Florida and New York City to reach NJFX, as well as, interexchange traffic with our European and US-based providers."

"Leveraging the LatamConnect automation, along with the performance and scalability of Seaborn's Seabras-1 cable system, provides unique value to reach new clients in a world-class NJFX facility that drives flexibility and end-user enablement." said Steve Orlando CEO of Seaborn.

As part of the strategic expantion, GoldConnect is also adding PoPs in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Through LatamConnect, customers will be able to quote last miles in Latin America with new multiple delivery points in Asia. With this, GoldConnect has more than 174 PoPs factilitating connectivity through complete automation into Latin America and The Caribbean.

About GoldConnect

Goldconnect is a leading US based carrier and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience in the Latin American region. With more than 10 years delivering innovative Network Solutions, Cloud Connection and Data Center Services throughout the Americas. Over the last 3 years it has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in LATAM by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and a world-class customer engagement. The first one of its kind, LatamConnect platform allows our customers and partners to enjoy smoother, faster, and reliable access to real time network information. For more information, please visit Goldconnect.com and follow us on Linkedin

About NJFX

NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation campus in Wall, NJ. This "Trusted Middle Mile" campus is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras. The building is the subsea cable landing of HAVFRUE/AEC2 this year.

