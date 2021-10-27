GoldConnect Wins for the Second Time Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year at the Global Carriers Awards 2021

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldConnect, a leading wholesale connectivity provider in Latin America and The Caribbean, has yet again won one of the most prestigious awards at the Global Carrier Awards ceremony during Capacity Europe 2021: Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year. This award recognizes how GoldConnect has been challenging business standards in Latin America and The Caribbean with its newly released LatamConnect Platform.

The LatamConnect Platform includes four different modules:

Jeremy Villalobos, COO of GoldConnect, proudly accepts the Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year award at the 2021 Global Carriers Awards.

Quoting – Customers can perform feasibility analysis and gather firm prices in more than 40 million on-net buildings in the entire region.

Delivery – Clients can monitor the installation process in real-time every step of the way, from site survey results to CPE activation and final testing.

Monitoring – Once services are active, customers can visualize traffic, latency, packet loss and many important indicators.

Trouble Ticketing – Allowing clients to open tickets, review RFO and tickets reporting.

GoldConnect's customers can also sign service orders digitally, chat in real-time with sales, delivery and tech-support through an embedded chat feature and pay their account balances with cryptocurrency. In 2021, GoldConnect became the first global carrier accepting cryptocurrency forms of payment in Latin America and The Caribbean.

The company was also named the "Best Latam Carrier – Project of the Year" during the Carrier Community Awards this year for the LatamConnect Platform development.

"Innovation and disruption are fundamental components in our DNA. We are honored to win this significant industry award for the second time in less than three years. It is an incredible achievement and motivation towards our long-term goals," said Jeremy Villalobos, COO at GoldConnect. "We are fully committed to continue disrupting the way of doing business in Latin America, taking our LatamConnect platform to even higher levels."

"The best way to disrupt your industry is to challenge the status quo, listen to your team members' ideas, visualize change through your free inner child, and lead the way to action," said Justo Valladares, CEO at GoldConnect. "I'm very proud of and grateful for this distinguished accomplishment."

GoldConnect, a leading wholesale connectivity provider, has a presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean. With over 20 years of network solutions experience, GoldConnect relies on its fully owned award-winning network infrastructure to provide Network Solutions and Data Center Services to over 33 countries. For more information, please visit ww.goldconnect.com.

