Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) ("Goldcorp" or the "Company") announces the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on April 25, 2018. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 12, 2018 were elected as directors of Goldcorp at the meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
|
Outcome of the Vote
|
Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
(a) Beverley A. Briscoe
|
Elected
|
495,156,008
|
22,492,258
|
95.65%
|
4.35%
|
(b) Matthew Coon Come
|
Elected
|
512,130,566
|
5,517,700
|
98.93%
|
1.07%
|
(c) Margot A. Franssen, O.C.
|
Elected
|
498,226,019
|
19,422,247
|
96.25%
|
3.75%
|
(d) David A. Garofalo
|
Elected
|
510,986,664
|
6,661,602
|
98.71%
|
1.29%
|
(e) Clement A. Pelletier
|
Elected
|
511,946,077
|
5,702,189
|
98.90%
|
1.10%
|
(f) P. Randy Reifel
|
Elected
|
443,151,251
|
74,497,015
|
85.61%
|
14.39%
|
(g) Charles R. Sartain
|
Elected
|
498,063,375
|
19,584,891
|
96.22%
|
3.78%
|
(h) Ian W. Telfer
|
Elected
|
445,995,064
|
71,653,202
|
86.16%
|
13.84%
|
(i) Kenneth F. Williamson
|
Elected
|
480,348,968
|
37,299,298
|
92.79%
|
7.21%
At the Annual and Special Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditors and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. The voting results on each resolution are set out below:
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
Outcome of the Vote
|
Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Carried
|
583,056,222
|
6,884,975
|
98.83%
|
1.17%
|
Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote
|
Outcome of the Vote
|
Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Carried
|
477,556,311
|
40,124,748
|
92.25%
|
7.75%
The Company also announced that Blanca Treviño has retired from the Board of Directors.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Goldcorp, I want to sincerely thank Blanca for her service to the company as a Director and I look forward to continuing to work with her as the first member of our International Advisory Committee," said Ian Telfer, Chairman of Goldcorp.
About Goldcorp
Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldcorp-announces-voting-results-from-annual-shareholders-meetings-300637705.html
SOURCE Goldcorp Inc.
