Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

Goldcorp Inc.

16:40 ET

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) ("Goldcorp" or the "Company") announces the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on April 25, 2018. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 12, 2018 were elected as directors of Goldcorp at the meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Outcome of the Vote

Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience

Votes For

Votes Withheld

(a) Beverley A. Briscoe

Elected

495,156,008

22,492,258

95.65%

4.35%

(b) Matthew Coon Come

Elected

512,130,566

5,517,700

98.93%

1.07%

(c) Margot A. Franssen, O.C.

Elected

498,226,019

19,422,247

96.25%

3.75%

(d) David A. Garofalo

Elected

510,986,664

6,661,602

98.71%

1.29%

(e) Clement A. Pelletier

Elected

511,946,077

5,702,189

98.90%

1.10%

(f) P. Randy Reifel

Elected

443,151,251

74,497,015

85.61%

14.39%

(g) Charles R. Sartain

Elected

498,063,375

19,584,891

96.22%

3.78%

(h) Ian W. Telfer

Elected

445,995,064

71,653,202

86.16%

13.84%

(i) Kenneth F. Williamson

Elected

480,348,968

37,299,298

92.79%

7.21%

At the Annual and Special Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditors and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. The voting results on each resolution are set out below:

Appointment of Auditor

Outcome of the Vote

Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Carried

583,056,222

6,884,975

98.83%

1.17%

Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote

Outcome of the Vote

Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Carried

477,556,311

40,124,748

92.25%

7.75%

The Company also announced that Blanca Treviño has retired from the Board of Directors. 

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Goldcorp, I want to sincerely thank Blanca for her service to the company as a Director and I look forward to continuing to work with her as the first member of our International Advisory Committee," said Ian Telfer, Chairman of Goldcorp. 

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

