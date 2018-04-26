Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings



Outcome of the Vote Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience Votes For Votes Withheld (a) Beverley A. Briscoe Elected 495,156,008 22,492,258 95.65% 4.35% (b) Matthew Coon Come Elected 512,130,566 5,517,700 98.93% 1.07% (c) Margot A. Franssen, O.C. Elected 498,226,019 19,422,247 96.25% 3.75% (d) David A. Garofalo Elected 510,986,664 6,661,602 98.71% 1.29% (e) Clement A. Pelletier Elected 511,946,077 5,702,189 98.90% 1.10% (f) P. Randy Reifel Elected 443,151,251 74,497,015 85.61% 14.39% (g) Charles R. Sartain Elected 498,063,375 19,584,891 96.22% 3.78% (h) Ian W. Telfer Elected 445,995,064 71,653,202 86.16% 13.84% (i) Kenneth F. Williamson Elected 480,348,968 37,299,298 92.79% 7.21%

At the Annual and Special Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditors and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. The voting results on each resolution are set out below:

Appointment of Auditor Outcome of the Vote Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 583,056,222 6,884,975 98.83% 1.17%

Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote Outcome of the Vote Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 477,556,311 40,124,748 92.25% 7.75%

The Company also announced that Blanca Treviño has retired from the Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Goldcorp, I want to sincerely thank Blanca for her service to the company as a Director and I look forward to continuing to work with her as the first member of our International Advisory Committee," said Ian Telfer, Chairman of Goldcorp.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

